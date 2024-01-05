That's a nice discount on this Civic Type-R occasion!

Recently our brightest colleague from the editorial team – @machielvdd – the prices of the Honda Civic Type-R are known. And yes, it didn't come cheap. You have to bring at least 88 grand to entice the Honda dealer to sign a sales contract. Conversely, they don't really seem to do that.

You may not have 88 grand in your pocket. What should you do if you really want a Civic Type-R? Well, you can always go to Marktplaats for your next car. We went to take a look at what you can pay for a Civic Type-R.

We have treated the previous generation a few times, also as a used car. For now we wanted to know what you pay for an FK2 generation. That is the model that was made very briefly from 2015 to 2017.

Honda Civic Type-R used car

Developing the car took a very long time, so long that in the meantime the Civic had already received a facelift. The car had to last for two years. It is the first Civic with a mighty turbo. Honda wanted to make something very special and they succeeded!

If you see the car in the pictures, it is clear that it is less extreme in design than its successor (the FK8 generation). Don't be fooled, this generation is considerably more hardcore. Not that you can't drive it normally. You can just tell from everything that this is the sportiest model of the brand. Maybe even rougher than the NSX.

In terms of layout and specifications, the FK2, FK8 and FL5 (that is the current generation) do not differ very much from each other. This copy also has the K20C1 four-cylinder VTEC turbo engine under the hood. At 1,380 kg, the weight of this generation is even 50 kilograms lower than the model that you can order from the dealer for a sample price.

Correct color: Championship White

Admittedly, in terms of infotainment it is Japanese junk that is a few years old. This is one of those screens where Honda has deliberately left out too many buttons in the instruments. But if that really interests you, you would have already chosen an Audi A3 1.4 TFSI with S-Line package (and badge delete). Fortunately, there are many buttons on the steering wheel and an Apple CarPlay set may be possible afterwards.

The reason we mention this specific copy is not because it is the cheapest in the Netherlands. That is not the case. It is the second cheapest on Marktplaats.

This Civic Type-R occasion has the correct color (Championship White), has not run very many kilometers (less than a ton) and therefore costs considerably less than a new one. It saves more than 62 grand. You can buy a lot of front tires for that! Interested? You can view the ad here!

