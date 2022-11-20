Morelia, Michoacan. The main streets of the center of Morelia returned to hear the beating of the drums and the vibration of the unison step of the dozens of contingents of the civic parade – sports for him 112th anniversary from the beginning of the Mexican Revolution.

Some disciplines that were demonstrated in the parade were the Tai Chi, taekwondo, boxvolleyball, Soccer American Football footballSquash, Dance contemporary, ballroom dance, Zumba, BasketballCycling, SkatingArtistic gymnastics

This Sunday o’clock 11:05 a.m., After two years of not taking place, the sporting spirit and physical activity returned to the city of Morelia, Michoacan; during the parade commemorative for the 112th anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution.

morelianos and Morelianas of all ages they arrived from very early to Historical Center of the city, for revel with the activities carried out by the contingents.

choreographiesskills, abilities and stunts were performed by the thousands of athletescivilians and soldiers who participated in the carabana that departed from the Villalogin Square up the avenue Heroes of Nocupétaro.

The pyramids and acts of skill with fire or in the heights they were the ones that most surprised the presenters, due to the degree of strength and skill necessary to execute them, in the end they all take the prize applause of the people.

In the first painting of the city an environment was lived festive that invited to exercise, since in the parade They participated from young children to senior citizens in different disciplines and physical activities.

The parade started at 11:05 in the morningoh ended at 1:00 in the afternoon, educational institutions of upper secondary and higher level participated, the Mexican Armygovernment agencies

In addition, civil associations and private clubs, militarized schools and extracurricular activities, as well as horsemen and drivers of modified cars. In total there were 48 contingents with a total of 3 thousand 457 participants.