Despite the order from the federal government to end the program, states and municipalities want to maintain the model with their own resources

A extinction of Pecim (Program of Civic-Military Schools) by the president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should have few practical effects in most units of the Federation. Survey of Power360 shows that, of the 27 FUs, only Alagoas confirmed that it will completely end the participation of military personnel. At least 19 intend to maintain or readjust the model and 7 have not yet decided.

The government announced on Wednesday (July 12, 2023) the extinction of the program created in 2019, during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In it, civilian professionals were responsible for the pedagogical area of ​​the schools while military personnel –policemen, firefighters or members of the Armed Forces– took care of the administrative part.

By 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Education, 200 schools across the country joined Pecim, with a total of 120,000 students served. Most (54 units) in the South region.

Among the governors, those who took a more firm position on the end of the federal government’s program were those elected with Bolsonaro’s support.

It was the case, for example, of Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), which said it will edit a decree to regulate its own program.

This is what already happens in the Federal District, governed by Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF) and in Santa Catarina, where Jorginho Mello (PL) went to his Twitter profile on the same day as the government’s announcement to praise the fight against drug trafficking in schools. In the state, the “Escola Segura” program started operating in early June.

already the governors junior mouse (PSD-PR) and Romeo Zema (Novo-MG) also intend to implement their own model.

The desire to keep the program running, however, is not limited to governors aligned with Bolsonaro. In Maranhão, Carlos Brandão (PSB) – elected with the support of the current minister Flavio Dino (Justice) – intends to maintain the model.

On more than one occasion, he defended the civic-military schools and said that he intended to expand the participation of the military to other municipalities. After the federal government’s announcement, its deputy Felipe Shrimp (PT) he said on his Twitter profile that the government acted correctly.

When asked by followers about the state government’s actions to end the model implemented by the MEC in the previous government, Camarão said that no action was taken. He has stated, however, that he disagrees with the show continuing.

“We do not accept the implantation in the previous government. We have models of military schools, linked to our PM and CB. Eight in total. Excellent, by the way. But they follow a model different from that proposed by the previous (mis)government”declared Camarao.