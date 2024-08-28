Mexico City.– The National Civic Front (FCN) called on the population to take over the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro to prevent Claudia Sheinbaum from taking office as president if Morena passes a series of reforms on a fast track basis, including that of the Judiciary.

In a video, the Front’s main spokesperson, Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, also called for taking over the Senate before September 8 if Morena decides to speed up the reform.

The leader proposed to form a National Front against Authoritarianism and for the Recovery of Democracy, to coordinate the efforts of the struggle. “We call on them to make the defense of the Judicial Power our central task. (…) We realize that Morena is trying to speed up the process. It is incredible that in just one week they intend to have all these reforms approved. “That is why we call on Morena to make and respect the parliamentary process.

“If you don’t do this, if you do a series of approvals on a fast track, then we will call for the mobilization of September 8 to be brought forward and we ask you to be on the lookout to take over the Senate of the Republic and prevent this Chamber from being installed. Respect the parliamentary process and we will respect your process.

“But if they do not respect the parliamentary process, let’s take the Senate. And if they do that, we will call on all organizations to take over San Lázaro before the end of September to prevent Claudia Sheinbaum from taking office. We cannot continue to act passively,” he said. Similarly, he called on the members of the Front in the states to develop a plan of resistance to the reform of the Judicial Branch. “I call on all the comrades of the National Civic Front throughout the country to meet in an emergency and make a plan of resistance and support for the Judicial Branch,” he said. “We need them to be active in these dark days that we are living through.”