Civic education returns to schools, Minister Valditara signs the decree

The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, has signed the decree containing the Guidelines for the teaching of Civic Education. Starting from the 2024/25 school year, the Civic Education curricula will therefore refer to the learning goals and objectives defined at national level, as identified by the new Guidelines that replace the previous ones.

“The Guidelines have the Italian Constitution as their guiding starwhich is not only a cornerstone of our legal system but also a priority reference for identifying values, rights and duties that constitute our democratic heritage, precious and irreplaceable nourishment of a society centered on the Person”, declares Valditara.

“In this sense, the new Guidelines promote education in respect for each person and their fundamental rights, valorising principles such as individual responsibility and solidarity, equality in the enjoyment of rights and subjection to duties, freedom and awareness of belonging to a national community defined as homeland by the Constituent Assembly, work, private initiative, respect for the environment and the quality of life, the fight against all mafia and illegality.

Civic education”, continues the minister, “represents an educational challenge which, in the daily dialogue between teachers and students, involves all the teachings of a ‘constitutional school’, at the forefront of training aware and responsible citizens”. Over the course of the 33 annual hours envisaged for the subject, teachers will be able to propose activities that develop knowledge and skills relating to citizenship education, education on health and psychophysical well-being and the fight against addictions, environmental education, financial education, road safety education, digital education and education on respect.

Furthermore, in the interdisciplinary dialogue, the Guidelines offer the opportunity to read and interpret the entire school curriculum with reference to the principles and to the founding nuclei envisaged for the teaching of Civic Education, since all knowledge is oriented towards actions aimed at the exercise of rights and duties, the common good, the further development of knowledge and the safeguarding of the material and immaterial heritage of communities.