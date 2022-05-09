The Italian Speed ​​Championship is back in action this weekend for the second round of the 2022 season which took place at the Vallelunga racetrack. On the Roman track, Michele Pirro prevailed in both races of the Superbike class, thus lifting himself to the top of the general classification, which now sees him as leader ahead of Niccolò Canepa.

Superbike

Saturday – Domination for Michele Pirro in Sbk. The Ducati tester on the red of the Barni Spark Racing Team competed on its own. Starting from pole, he immediately went on the break, keeping the first position from the first to the last lap and trimming a final gap of 13 seconds to the pursuers. Behind him battle for the remaining positions of the podium. Second place went to Niccolò Canepa (Team Keope) with Alessandro Delbianco (Nuova M2 Racing) third, for an Sbk podium made up of three different manufacturers: Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia. Fourth position for Andrea Mantovani (Broncos Racing Team Ducati) very close to Delbianco. In the general classification Canepa is still the leader with 56 points, but Pirro is now chasing just two points. Third position at 45 p. for Luca Vitali (Scuderia Improve – Firenze M. Honda), sixth in the race, penalized by 3 seconds for track limit.

Sunday – Michele Pirro has returned to impose his law. The reigning champion on Ducati Barni Spark Racing Team scored twice in Vallelunga round 2, going on to win on Sunday as well. Starting from pole, he was in the lead throughout the race, triumphing 7 seconds ahead of his rivals. Alessandro Delbianco tried, in the central part of the race, to keep up with the pace of the Apulian, only to have to give up. The Aprilia Nuova M2 Racing rider finished in second position, with the third step of the podium obtained by Niccolò Canepa and his Yamaha of the Keope Motor Team, good at getting the better of Luca Vitali’s Honda Scuderia Improve – Firenze M. Another podium made up of three different houses. In the general classification Pirro is the leader with 79 p. ahead of Canepa with 72 p. and Delbianco with 59 p.

Moto3

Saturday – Show of strength by Nicola Carraro in Moto3. The We Race-SM POS Corse BeOn rider, after obtaining the pole, managed to impose an unsustainable pace for his opponents, going on to win with almost 13 seconds of advantage. Behind him, brawl for the place of honor, obtained at the photo finish by Biagio Miceli (Gresini Racing) with Cesare Tiezzi (AC Racing Team BeOn) third and Vicente Perez Selfa (X Racing Phantom) at the top of the podium, very close to his opponents. In the general classification Tiezzi is still the leader with 57 points. ahead of Carraro with 56 p. and Miceli with 49 p.

Sunday – Emotions and twists in Moto3. Race marked by a fiery tussle between Nicola Carraro, Cesare Tiezzi and Biagio Miceli, authors of a show made of continuous overtaking and counter-overtaking. The victory in the end went to Carraro (We Race-SM POS Corse BeOn), a double for him, with Tiezzi (AC Racing Team BeOn) second. Bad luck for Miceli (Gresini Racing), author of a crash on the last lap, from which he still managed to get up and finish in 9th place. Third step of the podium, more than 20 seconds from the top, for Cristian Lolli (Cecchini Racing Team BeOn). In the general classification Carraro is at the top with 81 p. in front of Tiezzi at 77 p. and Miceli at 56 p.

Supersport600 and SSNG

Saturday – Emotions in SSNG, with a battle made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking for the first position. The victory, achieved in the photo finish, went to Massimo Roccoli (Yamaha Promo Driver Organization) ahead of the young Pata Talento Azzurro FMI rider Matteo Patacca (Renzi Corse Ducati). The “teacher” who still prevails “over the pupil”, since Roccoli, as an FMI technician, is in charge of preparing Patacca as a Blue Talent. Third place, very close to the first two, for Luca Ottaviani (Altogo Racing Team Yamaha). In the general classification Valtulini is the leader with 54 points. on equal points with Roccoli, while third is Nicholas Spinelli (11th in the race). In the 600CIV, first victory of the season for Marco Bussolotti (Axon Seven Yamaha) ahead of rival Kevin Zannoni (Team Rosso and Nero Yamaha), with Emanuele Pusceddu (J. Angel Racing Team Yamaha) closing the podium. In the standings Zannoni is still the leader with 70 p. ahead of Bussolotti with 64 p. and Pusceddu at 42 p.

Sunday – Massimo Roccoli’s masterpiece in the SSNG. The multiple Italian champion scored a double in Vallelunga round 2, also winning on Sunday, where he managed to beat rival Luca Ottaviani (Altogo Racing Team Yamaha) to the photo finish. Extraordinary weekend for Roccoli, FMI technician and timeless driver, capable of continuing to win at 37, beating much younger opponents. Third position for Roberto Mercandelli (Team Red and Black Yamaha). In the general classification Roccoli is the leader with 79 p. followed by Valtulini (Gomma Racing Yamaha) at 65 p. (5th in the race) and Ottaviani at 60 p. Double also in the 600CIV, where Marco Bussolotti (Axon-Seven Team Yamaha) repeated the success of Saturday in front of Kevin Zannoni (Team Red and Black Yamaha) and Simone Saltarelli (Team Green Speed ​​Kawasaki). Emanuele Pusceddu (J. Angel Racing Team Yamaha) was classified in third position only to be disqualified for technical irregularities. In the general classification Bussolotti and Zannoni are both at the top at 90 p.

Premoto 3

Saturday – Exciting battle in Premoto3. Three were fighting for the victory down to the last centimeter of the track. In the end it was Giulio Pugliese (AC Racing Team Brevo) who triumphed ahead of Demis Mihaila (GP Project 2WP Factory Racing 2WheelsPoliTo) with Leonardo Zanni (AC Racing Team Brevo) third. Yet another podium made up of Pata Talenti Azzurri FMI drivers. In the general classification Zanni is the leader with 86 p. ahead of Pugliese with 80 p. and Agostinelli (M&M Technical Team), 4th in the race, at 44 p.

Supersport300

Saturday – Triumph for Emanuele Vocino in the Ss300. The Prodina Racing Kawasaki rider took the victory thanks to an extraordinary overtaking in the last laps on his rival Leonardo Carnevali (Box Pedercini Corse Kawasaki). Third step of the podium for Samuele Marino (E&E Academy GP Kawasaki), more than 3 seconds away from Vocino. Sixth position for Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha), good at recovering after a long time that had made him lose several positions. In the general classification the new leader is Emanuele Vocino with 61 p. ahead of Vannucci with 60 p. and Carnivals with 40 p.

Sunday – Matteo Vannucci returned to victory. The AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha rider, after the error in the Saturday race, started from pole on Sunday, remained in the lead from the first to the last lap. Crossing the finish line with more than 5 seconds ahead of his pursuers. Behind him battle for the remaining top positions, with Leonardo Carnevali (Box Pedercini Corse Kawasaki) good at beating Oscar Roldan Nunez (TMF Guerreri Racing Team Kawasaki) at the photo finish and conquering the second position. In the general standings Vannucci returns as leader with 85 p. in front of Vocino with 61 p. (30th in the race) and Carnivals with 60 p.