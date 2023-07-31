The Racing Night is one of the most eagerly awaited appointments of the CIV 2023 season and, this year as well, it provided entertainment and surprises. Under the lights of the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Michele Pirro enchanted in Race 1 by winning in the sprint from Luca Bernardi. However, the reigning champion made a mistake on Sunday and handed the scepter over to the Aprilia rider, who conquered his second success of the season.

Saturday

In SuperbikesMichele Pirro was once again the one who shone brightest on the night at Misano. Ducati rider Barni Spark returned to victory, his fifth success this season, with the multiple Italian champion confirming himself as king of the CIV Racing Night, a race in which Pirro has always won. Second position for Luca Bernardi. The Aprilia Nuova M2 rider tried to undermine Pirro right up to the end, always staying in the slipstream of the multiple Italian champion and finishing half a second behind him. Behind the first two there was a tussle for third position, which in the end went to Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati Broncos) with Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha Keope) just two tenths behind Zorro. In the general classification Pirro regained the top with 134 points. ahead of Zanetti with 133 p. Bernardi with 96 p.

In tussle for the win Supersport 600NG there were four of them, with success, the first for him this season, going to Simone Corsi. The Yamaha AltoGO standard bearer was good at getting the better of Massimo Roccoli. The Yamaha Promodriver rider managed to return to the podium, a first for him in 2023. Similar speech for Simone Saltarelli, third at the finish line and first placement for the Ducati Broncos rider. Andrea Mantovani (Ducati Mesaroli) and Luca Ottaviani (MV Agusta Extreme) ended up out due to a contact on the last lap while battling with the top three for the win. In the general standings Corsi is the leader with 116 points. in front of Bussolotti with 95 p. (6th in the race, Yamaha Axon Seven) and Massimo Roccoli with 91 p.

Emotions down to the last centimeter of the track Supersport 300. Fighting for victory, a trio of drivers who made constant overtaking and counter-overtaking. In the end, Bruno Ieraci took home the first position. Started from pole, the Kawasaki rider Prodina Ircos managed to beat Oscar Nunez Roldan (Kawasaki Guerreri) and Emanuele Cazzaniga (Yamaha Racestar) in the sprint. Fifth victory of the season for the Abruzzese, in a 2023 where he has never been off the podium so far. Worth noting is the top ten of the team mates in the Terravita 511 Kawasaki, Sara Sanchez and Beatriz Neila Santos, respectively seventh and eighth at the finish line. In the general standings Ieraci is the leader with 161 p. followed by Nunez Roldan with 105 p. and Matteo Vannucci, absent from Misano because he was involved in the World Championship in his category at Most, at 85 p.

Misano gave a show on the track, starting with the Moto3, with the triumph of Vicente Perez Selfa. The 2WP GP Project standard bearer, who started from pole position, competed on his own, imposing an unsustainable pace for his opponents and going on to win with over eight seconds of advantage over his pursuers. Sixth success for him out of seven races. Behind the Spaniard it was a battle for the place of honour, which in the end went to Guido Pini. The Pata Talenti Azzurri FMI (BeOn AC Racing) driver, fresh from his victory in the European Talent Cup and engaged as a wild card at the CIV, managed to get the better of Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing) by two tenths. In the general classification Perez Selfa is the leader with 158 points. ahead of Abruzzo (6th in the race, BeOn AC Racing) with 90 p. and Cristian Lolli (8th in the BeOn Cecchini competition) at 79 p.

Battle to no end in the Premoto3, with many riders battling for the first position. In a race with several track limit penalties which resulted in a different final classification with respect to the order in which the leading drivers passed under the checkered flag. In the end the victory went to Edoardo Liguori (2WP Pasini), his fourth success of the season. Second position, 11 thousandths behind Liguori, for the poleman Edoardo Boggio (BucciMoto) with Leonardo Zanni (M&M) closing the podium. A leading trio made up entirely of Pata Talenti Azzurri IMF. In the general classification Liguori leads with 156 points. ahead of Gabriel Tesini (6th in the race) with 85 p. and Pierfrancesco Venturini (4th in the race) at 80 p. Both team mates in AC Racing Brevo.

Sunday

Emotions on the track starting with Superbikes, where it was Luca Bernardi who won, his second success this season. The Aprilia Nuova M2 standard-bearer competed on his own, imposing his own pace and going on to win with a six-second lead over his pursuers. Behind him second place for Luca Vitali. The rider from Romagna on Honda Improve thus returned to the top positions, second placement for him in 2023 after the one obtained right at Misano in the inaugural round. Third place Lorenzo Zanetti. The Ducati Broncos rider confirmed his extraordinary seasonal continuity. In fact, Zorro has never been off the podium so far. Only tenth Michele Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark). The multiple Italian champion, after a non-optimal start, crashed on lap 12 while battling with Zanetti. Samuele Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2), passing second under the checkered flag, was penalized by 3 seconds for track limit and finished in fifth position. The championship classification therefore sees Zanetti regain the leadership with 149 points. before Pyrrhus with 140 p. and Bernardi with 121 p.

Supersport 600NG – Double for Simone Corsi. The Yamaha AltoGo rider, after yesterday’s victory in the Racing Night, conquered the success again today in the “daytime”, going to sign the first position ahead of Andrea Mantovani. Excellent performance by the Ducati standard bearer Mesaroli, present at the CISA Round to replace the injured Davide Stirpe and finished second in the race, eight tenths behind Corsi. To close the podium was Luca Ottaviani. Second seasonal placement for the MV Agusta Extreme rider. All for a leading trio made up of three different houses. In the general standings Corsi is the leader with 141 p. ahead of Pusceddu (Yamaha J Angel, 4th in the race) with 103 p. and Roccoli (Yamaha Promodriver, 5th in the race) with 102 p.

Supersport 300 – Suspense until the end in the 300, with a four-way tussle for victory. It was Emanuele Cazzaniga who won at the photo finish, the first success for the Yamaha Racestar rider. The second position went to Oscar Nunez Roldan (Kawasaki Guerreri) with Chris Wright (Kawasaki 2R Racing) closing the podium and Bruno Ieraci fourth. The Kawasaki Prodina rider was third under the checkered flag only to be penalized by one position for track limitation on the final lap. In the general classification Ieraci is at the top with 174 p. ahead of Nunez Roldan with 125 p. and Cazzaniga with 109 p.

Moto3 – The category was once again a land of conquest for Vicente Perez Selfa. The 2WP GP Project rider achieved yet another success of the season, the seventh for him in 2023 out of eight races. With an advantage of nine seconds over the first of his pursuers: Elia Bartolini. The Lucky Racing rider consoled himself with his second consecutive podium, after the one obtained yesterday. Third potion for Guido Pini (BeOn AC Racing). The Pata Talento Azzurro FMI driver, engaged in the European Talent Cup and in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and present at the CIV as a wild card, obtained another placement, after yesterday’s second position. In the general classification Perez Selfa is the leader with 183 points. ahead of Abruzzo (BeOn Ac Racing, 5th in the race) with 101 p. and Lolli (BeOn Cecchini, 6th in the race) with 89 p.

Premoto3 – Exciting head-to-head in the CIV entry class. Edoardo Boggio and Edoardo Liguori battled for victory, brawling down to the last centimeter of the track. Boggio (BucciMoto) won by just 72 cents over his rival. Third position, four seconds away from the leaders, for the BucciMoto standard-bearer Cristian Borrelli. In the general classification Liguori is the leader with 176 points. ahead of Gabriel Tesini (Brevo AC Racing, out in the race) with 85 p. and Gionata Barbagallo (2WP Pasini, fourth in the race) always at 85 p.