Mugello is a hunting ground for Michele Pirro’s opponents, who after dominating the first four races of the season suffered a setback. In fact, in Race 1 he slipped, opening the way for Alessandro Delbianco, winner on Saturday and the rider who interrupted the SBK veteran’s streak of consecutive successes. Pirro, however, redeemed himself in Race 2, where the weather was uncertain and, in complicated conditions, he dominated, scoring his fifth victory out of six races held. Below are the results for all other categories.

Superbikes

Saturday – A twist in the category. It all happens on the penultimate lap, when Michele Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark), leading the race with Alessandro Delbianco trying to stay close to him, suffers a fall, thus closing his streak of consecutive victories in 2024 to four. And leaving the door open for victory for Alessandro Delbianco. First triumph of the season for the Yamaha DMR Racing standard bearer, who did well to stay close to the multiple Italian champion and believe in it until the end. Behind him, an Aprilia Nuova M2 double, with Samuele Cavalieri second and Luca Bernardi third. And with Riccardo Russo (Yamaha DMR Racing) arriving at the foot of the podium, very close to Bernardi. The race was interrupted due to a red flag on the second lap due to the fall of Roberto Mercandelli (Ducati Broncos), who was forced to miss tomorrow’s event due to an injury to his right shoulder. In the general classification Pirro is leader with 100 points. ahead of Cavalieri with 80 points. and Delbianco with 78 points.

Sunday – Michele Pirro he returned to victory. After yesterday’s crash, the multiple Italian champion on Ducati Barni Spark achieved success today, fifth triumph in six races. And above all, 70th victory in the Italian Superbike. All in a heat with difficult conditions: the race was declared wet with the rain which however stopped and the track which gradually dried out. Pirro led the race from start to finish, trailing his rivals by 3 seconds. Behind him, second position for Luca Vitali. First podium of the season for the Honda Scuderia Improve By Firenze Motor standard bearer. Third place for Simone Saltarelli (Honda TCF Racing Team) also in his first place of the season. Fourth position for Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha DMR Racing). In the general classification Pirro is leader with 125 points. ahead of Delbianco with 91 points. and Samuele Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2, seventh in the race) with 89 points.

Supersport 600 NG

Saturday – Brawl of times gone by in the 600, with a battle for the victory involving at least five riders. In the end it was Emanuele Pusceddu (Ducati Kuja Racing) who triumphed, his first victory of the season. Place of honor went to Andrea Mantovani (Ducati Mesaroli), returning after missing the Vallelunga races due to the concomitance with the MotoE World Championship. Third position for Davide Stirpe, a result that allowed the Ducati Garage 51 Barni by dto rider to maintain the championship lead. The sprint finish also involved Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha Altogo) and Stefano Valtulini (Yamaha Promodriver Organization), fourth and fifth respectively. The race was interrupted on the fourth lap due to the red flag displayed due to a multiple crash which occurred after Raffaele Fusco’s (MV Agusta J. Angel Racing Team) engine failure. In the general classification Stirpe is leader with 88 points. ahead of the duo Mantovani and Ottaviani at 61 points. Third place for Alessandro Sciarretta (Ducati ZPM Motorsport Racing – 10th on track) with 55 points. In the morning’s Q2, Alessandro Usai (Ducati Mothouse) crashed. The driver, promptly helped by the circuit staff, suffered a head injury and was transferred to the Careggi hospital in Florence for checks.

Sunday – Endless emotions in the 600. Davide Stirpe and Andrea Mantovani were the ones fighting for the victory, authors of a final part of the race made up of breathtaking overtaking and counter-overtaking, with the Ducati standard-bearer Mesaroli only beaten in the photo finish by the Ducati Garage 51 rider Barni by dto. Second seasonal success for Stirpe and fourth podium placement for Mantovani. Behind them, third place for Luca Ottaviani (MV Agusta Extreme), finally back in the top positions after the misfortune of the last few events. Fourth podium of the season for him too. Fourth position for Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha Altogo). In the general ranking Stirpe is at the top with 113 points. ahead of Mantovani with 81 points. and Ottaviani with 77 points.

Moto3

Saturday – The category is increasingly a head-to-head between Marcos Ruda (2WheelsPoliTo GP Project Racing Team) and Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing). At Mugello it was a close battle between the two, with the Italian following the Spaniard for the entire duration of the race, always remaining close to him. And with the verdict that only reached the photo finish. Fifth success in a row for Ruda, who started from pole, with Bartolini having to settle for second place, the fourth for him this year. Behind them, however 27 seconds away, Erik Michielon (BeOn We Race-SM Pos Corse) closed. In the general classification Ruda is the leader with full points with Lolli second at 81 points. and Bartolini at 80 p.

Sunday – En plein for Marcos Ruda, who achieved his sixth victory in six races. Never like this time, however, has Elia Bartolini come close to obtaining his first success of the season. The two battled throughout the race, with several overtaking in the final laps. In the end however it was the Spaniard on 2WheelsPoliTo GP Project Racing Team to beat rival Lucky Racing in a photo finish. Third position, also here in the sprint, for Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini), who did well to get the better of Erik Michielon (BeOn We Race-SM Pos Corse). In the general classification Ruda is leader with full points, 150 points, with Bartolini second at 100 points. and Lolli third at 97 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – Endless emotions in the entry class of the Dunlop CIV, with four riders arriving paired at the photo finish to compete for the victory, all in just 81 hundredths of a second. Cristian Borrelli triumphed, third success in a row for him, with Lorenzo Pritelli second, completing a splendid double by Bucci Moto. Third position was conquered by Edoardo Savino (Team Leopard Academy by Roc’N’Dea), debutant in the category and at Mugello, with Gionata Barbagallo (Team Echovit Pasini Racing) at the foot of the podium, for a quartet made up entirely of Pata riders IMF Italian Talents. And remaining on the topic of Italian Talents, it is worth mentioning the sixth position of Elisabetta Monti (AC Racing). In the general classification Borrelli is at the top with 82 points. ahead of Barbagallo with 73 points. and Pritelli with 68 p.

Sunday – What a race in the Dunlop CIV entry class. Five of them arrived to compete for the victory, all battling it out in the final sprint, with a breathtaking finish. And all Pata Talenti Azzurri drivers. In the end, Gionata Barbagallo (Team Echovit Pasini Racing) won, his first success of the season, with Lorenzo Pritelli (Bucci Moto Factory) second and Edoardo Savino (Team Leopard Academy by Roc’N’Dea) third. Cristian Borrelli (Bucci Moto Factory) and Elisabetta Monti (AC Racing) crossed the finish line very close to them. Special mention for the driver part of the Pata Talenti Azzurri project, who achieved an excellent top five after fighting for the victory until the end. In the Championship standings Barbagallo is leader with 98 points. ahead of Borrelli with 95 points. and Pritelli with 88 p.

Supersport 300

Saturday – Race in full 300 Supersport style, with never-ending battles and the first three within just 24 cents. The victory, in the photo finish, went to Giacomo Zannoni, the first success in the category for the Kawasaki E&E Squadra Corse rider. Second position for Emanuele Cazzaniga (Yamaha Racestar) with Alfonso Coppola (Kawasaki Box Pedercini Corse) closing the podium. Behind them came Chris Wright (Kawasaki 2 R Racing) and Marco Truoiolo (Yamaha Team Leopard Academy by Roc’N’Dea). In the general classification Coppola is leader with 101 points. ahead of Wright with 60 points. and Cazzaniga with 58 points.

Sunday – Race declared wet and heavily conditioned by the rain, which gradually intensified over the course of the 11 laps of hostility. In the end the winner was Guido Fina (Kawasaki MCR Squadra Corse Prodina Junior), ahead of Alfonso Coppola (Kawasaki Box Pedercini) with Emanuele Cazzaniga third (Yamaha Racestar). On the track, it was the South African Chris Wright (Kawasaki 2 R Racing) who crossed the finish line first ahead of Nicola Plazzi (Kawasaki MGIM Corse). However, both were subsequently disqualified for technical irregularities. Of note is the fifth place finish of Josephine Bruno (Kawasaki). The leader of the CIV Femminile performed excellently, she did well at staying on her feet and not giving up until the end. In the general classification Coppola is leader with 121 points. ahead of Fina with 78 points. and Cazzaniga with 74 points.