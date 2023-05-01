The 2023 season of the Italian Speed ​​Championship has restarted from the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, where the first round was staged this weekend. The victories in the premier class were shared by Lorenzo Zanetti and the reigning champion Michele Pirro. The big news this year is represented by the CIV Feminine, a national championship entirely dedicated to women and which travels hand in hand with the WEC (Women’s European Championship) in the Italian stages.

Superbikes

Saturday – The weather reshuffled the cards and it was Lorenzo Zanetti who came up with the winning hand. Race1 Sbk of the XLMOTO Round had a complicated start due to uncertain weather conditions, with the rain falling intermittently on the Misano asphalt. Once the hostilities started, Lorenzo Zanetti came out, and after the first laps he flew away alone, going on to conquer the victory with a gap of over 17 seconds on the first of his pursuers. Second position for Kevin Manfredi and Penta Motorsport’s Suzuki, with the Ligurian very good at bringing the Hamamatsu-based bike to the podium, first placement for him in the Italian SBK. Battle for third place, with a sprint finish that rewarded Simone Saltarelli’s Honda TCF Racing Team on Luca Vitali’s Honda Scuderia Improve Motor Firenze. Saltarelli, who last year was involved in the National Trophy and in his first CIV Sbk race, obtained an excellent result. The reigning champion Michele Pirro was only seventh, penalized by the choice of the wet set-up decided for his Ducati in a race that proved to be drier than expected.

Sunday – After Saturday’s bad luck, due to a set up that later turned out to be incorrect, Michele Pirro and his Barni Spark Racing Ducati returned to winning in their own way: triumphing alone with a gap of more than nine seconds over the first of his pursuers, Luca Vitali . The Honda Scuderia Improve Firenze rider, despite not being physically at his best due to shoulder pain, obtained an excellent second place in view of the championship, with yesterday’s winner, Lorenzo Zanetti, third and 12 seconds behind Pirro. Fourth place for one of the protagonists of the eve, Luca Bernardi (Aprilia Nuova M2 Racing). Zanetti (Ducati Broncos) is now at the top of the general standings with 41 points. before Pyrrhus with 34 p. and Vitali with 33 p. Only 13th Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha Keope Motor Team) with Samuele Cavalieri out.

Moto3

Saturday – After the pole also the victory in the race. Vicente Perez Selfa, on the Politecnico di Torino bike prepared by the GP Project team, despite not being at his best physically due to a crash, obtained the first position with a final gap of more than 5 seconds on the CIV Premoto3 2019 Champion: Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team BeOn). The Pata Talento Azzurro FMI rider, engaged this year in the JuniorGP, took to the track at Misano as a wild card. Third position, however more than 20 seconds behind Perez Selfa, for Cristian Lolli and his BeOn of the Cecchini Racing team.

Sunday – Double for Vicente Perez Selfa. The GP Project team rider on the Turin Polytechnic bike competed on his own, dominating his rivals and finishing with over 14 seconds ahead of his pursuers. Behind him, a great tussle for the second step of the podium, with the Pata Talento Azzurro FMI Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team BeOn) who obtained the second position thanks to a great overtaking on the last corner on Nicola Carraro (We Race SM Pos Corse BeOn). Out for a crash Cristian Lolli (Cecchini Racing BeOn). In the general classification Perez Selfa is the leader with 50 points. in front of Lunette with 40 p. and Carraro with 26 p. Lunetta who was on track at the CIV as a wild card and will now return to his main commitment: the Junior GP.

Supersport 600NG

Saturday – Head to head between Yari Montella and Glenn Van Straalen. In the end, the victory went to the Italian on Ducati Barni Spark Racing Team, with the Dutchman on Yamaha only three tenths away, for a Ng in a “world” guise given that the two riders are present to the Italian as wild cards but committed in the world category. Third place for one of the most awaited centaurs of the 600, Simone Corsi. The AltoGO Yamaha Team standard bearer battled for a long time with Roberto Mercandelli, until his rival crashed on the penultimate lap, with the Roman good at getting his first podium of the season. Poleman Matteo Ferrari (Ducati Garage51 Racing Team by Barni) also out due to a crash.

Sunday – Victory for Glenn Van Straalen. The Dutchman on Yamaha from the world championship in his category and engaged as a wild card at the CIV got the first position in front of one of the most eagerly awaited centaurs of the eve, Simone Corsi. The AltoGO Yamaha Ensign closed the Misano weekend with a double podium, a valuable result from a championship point of view. Third place for another wild card, Matteo Ferrari on Ducati Garage51 Racing Team by Barni, with Yari Montella at the foot of the podium. The Ducati Barni Spark Racing Team rider fought for the victory with Van Straalen for a long time, only to have to give up due to an error in the last part of the race. In the general classification there is Van Straalen at 45 p. followed by Montella with 38 p. and Courses at 36 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – Two-handed battle also in the CIV entry class, with the race poised right up to the checkered flag. The winner was the poleman Brian Diego Uriarte on the BeOn of the Cecchini Racing Team, good at getting the better of the Pata Talento Azzurro FMI rider Edoardo Liguori on the bike of the Polytechnic of Turin prepared by Pasini Racing. Behind them it was a three-way tussle for the last available placement. The winner was Luca Casagrande on RG Moto prepared by Angeluss, ahead of the duo of Talenti Azzurri riders, Gionata Barbagallo (Team Pasini Racing 2WheelsPoliTo) and Cristian Borrelli (BucciMoto).

Sunday – Final twist in the 300. The tussle for victory was a three-way affair between Bruno Ieraci, Matteo Vannucci and Emanuele Cazzaniga. Right on the last lap Ieraci scored a decisive overtaking move against Vannucci, with a contact between the two which however did not cause crashes. Victory therefore for Ieraci (Prodina Racing Kawasaki) and one double for him, with second position going to Cazzaniga (Racestar Yamaha) and Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) third. In the general standings Ieraci is first at 50 p. in front of Cazzaniga with 33 p. and Vannucci with 32 p.

Female CIV

Saturday – Roberta Ponziani made history. It was she who rode the team of Alex De Angelis and Massimo Roccoli on Yamaha to win the first ever race of the CIV Women’s Championship, which debuted today at the Misano World Circuit. Ponziani crossed the finish line ahead of the Spanish Beatriz Neila Santos after an intense tussle, with an advantage of only half a second over her rival, however only competing in the WEC. The second position of the CIV Feminine went to Sara Cabrini (Kawasaki) with Aurelia Cruciani (Yamaha Team Roc n Dea) closing the podium.

Sunday – Double for Roberta Ponziani. The rider on the Yamaha of the team of Alex De Angelis and Massimo Roccoli could not have made her debut in a better way. Weekend to remember for her, with pole position and double victory on the track. In the race there was a sprint finish with Beatriz Neila Santos (Kawasaki), who once again crossed the finish line behind Ponziani. Santos which is only engaged in the WEC. Three tenths from the first two came Sara Cabrini (Gradara Kawasaki), who thus obtained the second position of the CIV Female, with Aurelia Cruciani (Yamaha Team Roc n Dea) closing the podium again today. In the general classification Ponziani is at 50 p. ahead of Cabrini with 40 p. and Cruciani 32 p.