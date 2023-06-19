This weekend Vallelunga hosted the third round of the 2023 CIV season. The Italian championship has reached the middle of its calendar and there was no shortage of action and twists during the Roman weekend as well. If Michele Pirro had no rivals in Saturday’s Superbike heat, going on to triumph as he has accustomed us to, in Race 2 he had to face a tough rival. Luca Bernardi gave him a hard time and in the final stages the Italian multiple champion ran into a crash that effectively gave the San Marino driver his first victory in the national championship. Below is the report of all the classes involved in Vallelunga.

SBK

Saturday – The Ducati rider Barni, who started from pole, raced in his own way, going on to win solo with an advantage of eight seconds over his rivals. Signing the fourth consecutive success in the last five races. Behind him, second position for Lorenzo Zanetti. The Ducati Broncos rider thus continues his streak of podium finishes. In fact, after the victory in the inaugural race at Misano, “Zorro” has always finished in the top three. Last step of the podium for Riccardo Russo, first placement this season for the Honda DMR rider. Samuele Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2) initially passed third under the checkered flag, only to then be penalized for an irregular long lap penalty and finish fourth. In the general classification, Pirro is the leader with 109 points. ahead of Zanetti with 97 p. and Vitali (Honda Improve, out for a crash in the race) at 55 p.

Sunday – There was no shortage of emotions in the Sunday races of the Round Helite from Vallelunga, starting with the thriller finale in Superbikes. With Luca Bernardi taking his first win in the Italian’s premier class. The race saw Michele Pirro (Ducati Barni) take the lead, with the Aprilia Nuova M2 standard bearer always staying very close to the multiple Italian champion. Right on the last lap, Bernardi found the leap to overtake Pirro, who had crashed at Esse. Second position for Lorenzo Zanetti. The Ducati Broncos rider thus extended his streak of consecutive podiums, bringing it to six, and thanks to Pirro’s crash he conquered the top of the general standings. Third step of the podium for Simone Saltarelli (Honda TCF Racing Team), in second place in 2023. Zanetti is the leader in the general classification with 117 points. followed by Pyrrhus at 109 p. and Bernardi at 76 p.

SS600

Saturday – Adrenaline in Supersport 600NG. The victory, the first for him, went to Emanuele Pusceddu (Yamaha J Angel) ahead of Luca Ottaviani (MV Agusta Extreme) with Simone Corsi closing the podium. The Yamaha AltoGo rider had initially conquered the first position, only to be penalized for a decisive overtaking carried out in the final stages of the race on Roberto Mercandelli (Yamaha Rosso and Nero), who crashed following the overtaking. Fifth position for the leader in the general standings, Marco Bussolotti (Yamaha Axon Seven), at the top with 74 p. in front of Corsi with 71 p. and Pusceddu with 61 p.

Sunday – Victory for Roberto Mercandelli. After yesterday’s episode, the Red and Black Yamaha rider went on to win on Sunday, his first success in 2023, with a four-second lead over his pursuers. Second position for Simone Corsi. The Yamaha AltoGO standard bearer, thanks to the placing, conquered the championship leadership. Behind them, battle for the last step of the podium between Pusceddu and Roccoli (Yamaha Promodriver), with the Yamaha centaur J Angel ahead of the multiple Italian champion by only four thousandths. In the general standings Corsi is at the top with 91 points ahead of Bussolotti (Yamaha Axon Seven, fifth in the race) at 85 points. and Pusceddu at 77 p.

Moto3

Saturday – Triumph for Vicente Perez Selfa. The Spanish 2WP GP Project has proved its worth. Starting from pole, he raced to himself, going on to win with a good 26 seconds advantage over the group of his pursuers. Behind him, incredible Elia Bartolini. The Lucky Racing standard bearer fell in the first laps. Back, he began a comeback that led him to fight for the podium with three other opponents. The battle for second position, which ended in the sprint, rewarded Bartolini himself, ahead of Leonardo Abruzzo (BeOn AC Racing), Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini) and Michele Amadori (Beon Renzo Sandroni). In the general classification Perez Selfa is the leader with 108 points. in front of Abruzzo with 64 p. and Lolli with 58 p.

Sunday – Perez Selfa has no rivals. The 2WP GP Project rider scored one double, also going on to win on Sunday in the same way as yesterday: dominating from start to finish and crossing the finish line 26 seconds ahead of his pursuers. Behind him there was a four-way tussle for the remaining top positions. A fight that ended only at the photo finish, with Erik Michielon (BeOn Pos Corse) good at getting the better of it and conquering his first podium in Moto3. Third position for Leonardo Abruzzo (BeOn AC Racing) with Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini) fourth and Michele Amadori (BeOn Renzo Sandroni) fifth. In the general classification Perez Selfa is the leader with 133 points. in front of Abruzzo with 80 p. and Lolli with 71 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – Emotions in Premoto3, with a sprint finish that saw four riders fighting for victory. The winner was Edoardo Liguori (2WP Pasini) good at giving his best in the last corners. Behind him, very close, were Pierfrancesco Venturini, Gabriel Tesini (both Brevo AC Racing) and Cristian Borrelli (Buccimoto). Ninth position for Elisabetta Monti (Brevo AC Racing), one of the two girls, together with Josephine Bruno, part of the Pata Talenti Azzurri FMI project. In the general classification Liguori is first with 106 points. in front of Cavalletto with 57 p. and Brian Diego Uriarte at 56 p. The latter two are absent due to injuries.

Sunday – Solo by Edoardo Liguori. The 2WP Pasini pilot led the race alone, imposing an unsustainable pace for his opponents and going on to win with four and a half seconds ahead of his rivals. Realizing a peremptory brace. Behind him, tussle for the remaining top positions, with Gabriel Tesini (Brevo AC Racing) second, good at repeating yesterday’s placement, and Cristian Borrelli (Buccimoto) third. To compose a podium entirely branded Pata Talenti Azzurri. In the general classification Liguori is the leader and extends with 131 points. in front of Tesini with 75 p. and Venturini (Brevo Ac Racing, fifth on the track) at 67 p.

SS300

Saturday – Battle up to the last meters of the track in the 300. The race saw a battle between four, where Bruno Ieraci won. Kawasaki rider Prodina Ircos managed to get the better of Emanuele Cazzaniga’s Yamaha Racestar and Oscar Nunez Roldan’s Kawasaki Guerreri, penalized by one position for track limit. Fourth place, very close to the leaders, for Alfonso Coppola (Yamaha). One of the protagonists of the championship, Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha AG Motorsport), out due to a crash. In the general standings Ieraci is the leader with 111 p. ahead of Nunez Roldan with 74 p. and Vannucci with 65 p.

Sunday – Endless emotions in the 300. The race saw a five-man tussle for victory, where Bruno Ieraci once again won the photo finish. The Kawasaki Prodina rider thus scored his second one-two of the season, managing to beat Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha AG Motorsport) second, with Alfonso Coppola (Yamaha) closing the podium and Mattia Martella (Kawasaki EE Squadra Corse) and Oscar Nunez Roldan (Kawasaki Guerreri) respectively fourth and fifth. In the general standings Ieraci is the leader with 136 p. ahead of Vannucci with 85 p. and Nunez Roldan at 85 p.