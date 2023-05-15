The second round of the 2023 season of the Italian Speed ​​Championship has ended, in the splendid setting of the Mugello International Circuit, the great protagonists were the rain and…Michele Pirro! Even under the water, the reigning champion has no rivals and signs a brace that consolidates the primacy. The veteran of the category scored his 70th success in the Italian championship in Race 1, the 60th victory in the CIV SBK out of 90 races run. A milestone in a particularly difficult weekend due to the weather conditions.

Superbikes

Saturday – Michele Pirro flew over the water of the Mugello. In a race Sbk initially interrupted due to rain, restarted over 10 laps and declared wet, the reigning champion made a vacuum behind him. Ducati rider Barni Spark, who started from pole position, led from start to finish, taking his second victory of the season with an advantage of over 18 seconds over the first of his pursuers: Alessandro Delbianco. The Yamaha Keope rider returned to the top positions, managing to get the better of Lorenzo Zanetti. The Ducati Broncos centaur finished over 22 seconds behind Pirro, also thanks to a choice of intermediate tyres. In the general classification, Pirro regained the lead with 59 points. ahead of Zanetti with 57 p. and Vitali (Honda Scuderia Improve, 7th on track) at 42 p. It should be noted that today for Pirro was the 60th victory in the CIV Sbk out of 90 races. 70th success for the Italian, counting also those in 125, Supersport and Stk1000.

Sunday – Michele Pirro has returned to lay down the law. The Ducati rider Barni scored one-two, going on to win in his own way, with a race conducted alone and won with a gap of 13 seconds on his pursuers. Second position for Lorenzo Zanetti. The Ducati Broncos standard bearer managed to conquer the podium again today, thus keeping up with Pirro in the general standings. Behind them there was a battle for third place between Luca Bernardi and Luca Vitali. In the end, it was the San Marino rider on the Aprilia Nuova M2 who got on the podium, his first time in the premier class of the Italian, thus bringing the bike from Noale back to the top positions. Fourth place for Vitali and the Honda Improve. Out for a crash in the first laps Alessandro Delbianco (Yamaha Keope). In the general classification, Pirro is the leader with 84 points. ahead of Zanetti with 77 p. and Vitali at 55 p.

Moto3

Saturday – Victory for Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing). The CIV Moto3 2021 champion, who returned to Italian in this Round Pata, immediately achieved success, going on to win by a margin in the wet of race 1. Behind him was a sprint finish for the remaining podium positions, with second place going to Matteo Morri (MR Racing), first podium for him, and third for the wild card Alessandro Morosi (BucciMoto). Fall for the Championship leader. Vicente Perez Selfa (2WheelsPoliTo GP Project) crashed while leading, but managed to restart and finish in eighth position. Fifth and sixth were respectively two other protagonists of the championship: Leonardo Abruzzo (Ac Racing BeOn) and Nicola Carraro (Pos Corse BeOn). In the general standings Perez is still the leader with 58 points. ahead of Lunetta with 40 and Abruzzo with 37. Lunetta who however only raced Round 1 as a wild card. Before the race, a fire broke out in the Brevo box, which was promptly extinguished by the Autodrome’s fire marshals.

Sunday – Victory for Vicente Perez Selfa (2WheelspoliTo GP Project). The poleman of the Round Pata, after yesterday’s bad luck (8th place due to a crash), made up for it today as best he could, going on to win with a 6 second advantage over his rivals. Second position for Nicola Carraro. The BeOn Pos Corse standard bearer obtained a good second place in view of the championship, confirming his positive momentum, also highlighted last weekend with the victory at Estoril in the FIM Junior GP. Behind the first two it was a three-way tussle for third place. Cristian Lolli (BeOn Cecchini) got on the podium, good at getting the better of Michele Amadori (BeOn Renzo Sandroni) and Leonardo Abruzzo (BeOn Ac Racing). In the general classification Perez Selfa is first with 83 points. in front of Carraro with 56 p. and Abruzzo with 48 p.

Supersport 600NG

Saturday – Emotions in Ng. The race saw a four-way tussle, with the riders battling for victory right up to the checkered flag. The winner, his first triumph this season, was the Kawasaki RM rider: Stefano Valtulini. Second position, first podium for him, for Daniel Blin (Ducati Af) with Marco Bussolotti (Yamaha Axon Seven) third and Massimo Roccoli (Yamaha Promodriver) fourth. Sixth position for Simone Corsi (Yamaha AltoGO). In the general standings Corsi is the leader with 46 points. ahead of the world wild cards of Misano, Van Straalen with 45 p. and Montella with 38 p. The latter is on an equal footing with Bussolotti.

Sunday – Endless emotions in the 600. The race, under torrential rain, saw a three-way battle for victory, with the protagonists overtaking and counter-overtaking. The red flag for Fuligni’s crash was displayed right on the last lap, with the classification updated to the previous lap and the victory going to Marco Bussolotti (Yamaha Axon Seven), his first this season. Second place for Emanuele Pusceddu (Yamaha J Angel), who returned to the podium right in that Mugello where he was the victim of a serious accident last year. Third position for Stefano Valtulini (Kawasaki RM Racing). Seventh place for Simone Corsi (Yamaha AltoGo). In the championship standings Bussolotti is the leader with 63 points. in front of Corsi with 55 p. and Valtulini with 46 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – Solo victory for Brian Diego Uriarte. The Spaniard on BeOn Cecchini got the first position with a lead of three seconds on his pursuers. Behind him there was a tussle for second position, which ended only under the checkered flag in favor of Pierfrancesco Venturini (Brevo Ac Racing), first podium for him, ahead of Edoardo Liguori, Pata Talento Azzurro driver (2WheelsPoliTo Pasini). In the general classification Liguori is the leader with 61 points. in front of Uriarte with 50 p. and Barbagallo (2WheelsPoliTo Pasini, 7th on the track) with 42 p.

Sunday – The victory went to Lorenzo Cavalletto. The BeOn Pos Corse driver took the win with an advantage of seven seconds over his rivals. Second place for Championship leader Edoardo Liguori (2WheelsPoliTo), with teammate Matteo Gabarrini third. Both Pata Talenti Azzurri IMF pilots. And remaining on the subject of Talenti Azzurri, the fifth and sixth place respectively of Elisabetta Monti (Brevo Ac Racing) and Josephine Bruno (Rg Moto Angeluss), the two girls part of the project to support Federmoto’s talent, are worth mentioning. First top ten for both. In the general classification Liguori is the leader with 81 points. in front of Cavalletto with 57 p. and Uriarte (BeOn Cecchini, 10th in the race) at 56 p.

SS300

Saturday – Domain of Matteo Vannucci. The native of Bagno a Ripoli, fresh from the podium in the world championship, achieved success in his home race leading from start to finish. The Ag Motorsport Yamaha rider imposed an unsustainable pace for his opponents, trimming a gap of 21 seconds to the first of his pursuers: Oscar Nunez Roldan. Second position for the Spaniard on Kawasaki Guerreri, with the third step of the podium going to Bruno Ieraci and his Kawasaki Prodina. In the general standings Ieraci is still the leader with 66 points. ahead of Vannucci with 57 p. and Nunez Roldan with 33 p.

Sunday – Twists and turns in the 300 already before the start, with poleman Matteo Vannucci who slipped in the warmup lap of a race declared wet again today. The Yamaha AG Motorsport rider still managed to restart from the pit lane. Up front it was instead Oscar Nunez Roldan who triumphed. The Spaniard dominated on Kawasaki Guerreri, imposing an unsustainable pace for anyone and going on to win with a good 28 seconds advantage over his pursuers. Behind him it was a battle up to the last centimeter of the track for second position, which went to Bruno Ieraci. The Kawasaki Prodina rider managed to beat Mattia Martella (Kawasaki EE) in the sprint. Vannucci finished in eighth place. In the general standings Ieraci is the leader with 86 points. ahead of Vannucci with 65 p. and Nunez Roldan with 58 p.