In the opening race of the 2022 Italian Speed ​​Championship, the triumph of the newly graduated in Economy, Honda rider. Pirro slipped in the rain, then 12 °. Canepa also on the podium. Fallen Mattia Pasini

A triumphal graduate in the SBK of Civ. Luca Vitali, after having recently graduated in Economics from the University of Rimini, also obtained his first victory in the queen category of Italian. In an inaugural Civ 2022 race in Misano where there was no shortage of twists.

civ, sbk race – Starting in dry conditions, the race saw two potential protagonists immediately lose due to a crash: Andrea Mantovani (Ducati) and Mattia Pasini (Yamaha). The poleman Michele Pirro then tried to escape by imposing his usual pace. This time, however, it went differently. The multiple Italian champion ran into a fall without consequences, which however forced him to restart from the rear. At that point Alessandro Delbianco was leading. The Aprilia standard bearer was able to overtake his rivals, until the moment when, in the final laps, drops of water began to fall on the track. The prelude to yet another twist: Delbianco out for a crash. Behind him the leading trio made up of Vitali, Lorenzo Zanetti and Niccolò Canepa battled for the victory. One lap from the end, however, the race was interrupted by the red flag due to rain, with the classification updated to the previous lap and the victory of Vitali (Honda) ahead of Zanetti (Ducati) and Canepa (Yamaha). The latter was good at resuming the first after a contact immediately at the start that had slowed him down. For a podium made up of three different houses. And with the reigning champion, Pirro, 12th under the checkered flag.

civ, moto3 race – Moto3 saw a wet race and a head to head between Biagio Miceli, rider of the Gresini team, and Cesare Tiezzi, standard bearer of AC Racing. Tiezzi was the winner for only 13 cents. Third step of the podium for Alberto Ferrandez Beneite. The reigning champion of Premoto3, making his debut in the category, was forced to leave the pit lane due to a problem with his bike on the starting grid. Once he started, however, he was the author of a great comeback that brought him to the podium.

civ, race ss600 – Dry race in 600, which inaugurated the novelty of the double classification, the Supersport Ng, with bikes in world configuration that will follow the same world championship regulations, and the 600 CIV, made up of bikes with the usual configuration. In Ng the victory went to Stefano Valtulini (Yamaha), author of a last lap in which he managed to get the better of Nicholas Spinelli (Ducati), beating him by only 45 cents. Third step of the podium for the Italian multiple champion Massimo Roccoli (Yamaha). Triplet Yamaha in the 600 CIV. The victory was won by Kevin Zannoni (5th in the race) ahead of Marco Bussolotti (9th in the race) and Armando Pontone (13th in the race).

civ, the other races – The Premoto3 race was hard-fought and balanced, ending with six riders within six tenths of a second. Triumphing in the photofinish of a dry race was Leonardo Zanni, good at getting the better of Luca Agostinelli with Lorenzo Cavalletto closing the podium. All in a category in which the minimum age limit to participate has been raised, now set at 13 years, with the inclusion of a maximum age: 16 years. The Ss300 h saw the confirmation of the talent of Matteo Vannucci (Yamaha). The young Tuscan driver, reigning champion, after obtaining pole position went on to win by trimming a gap of almost two seconds to his opponents. Behind him, in a race that was also dry, the second position was conquered by Emanuele Vocino (Kawasaki) with Filippo Rovelli (Yamaha) on the third step of the podium despite a three-second penalty for track limit.