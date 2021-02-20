The management of European funds to mitigate the crisis caused by the pandemic will be one of the issues that will mark parliamentary activity in the coming months. Ciudadanos seeks to reverse the decree law that regulates them with an alternative proposal that will include the creation of an Independent Agency for Reconstruction and Reforms for the governance of resources through. An issue that liberals plan to defend in the plenary session of Congress that will take place this week.

The main asset that those of Inés Arrimadas have in their favor to try to agree on this amendment is to form a bloc together with the rest of the opposition. The lack of support from its regular partners to move forward already caused the Government to be on the verge, a month ago, of seeing the decree overturned, which was only saved by the unexpected abstention of Vox.

In its proposal, Ciudadanos indicates that the creation of this agency should be considered with a presidency that would be elected by a three-fifths majority of the Mixed Commission (which make up the Congress and the Senate) for relations with the European Union, which would examine the suitability of the candidate among a shortlist of candidates proposed by the Council of Ministers.

To aspire to the presidency of this authority, the orange party proposes that it be a person “of recognized prestige and experience of at least ten years of professional practice in matters of budget, economic-financial analysis and project management.”

This governance system, according to Ciudadanos, “will unite the legislative power, the executive, the highest representatives of the regulatory and supervisory bodies and the autonomous communities and local corporations” and will limit the participation of the Government to ministries “with responsibilities in the management of European funds or the introduction of structural reforms ”. “The public Administration should not be a protagonist, but an enabling agent and facilitator of the actions that our society and economy require,” he argues from the orange formation.