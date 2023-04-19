Ciudadanos is preparing to say goodbye to one of its emblems: the party’s national headquarters located on Calle de Alcalá in Madrid. Until now, the CS offices occupied the five floors of the building located at number 253 of the longest avenue in the capital, close to the Las Ventas bullring and outside the central almond. An imposing block to which the formation of the then leader Albert Rivera moved at the end of 2015, when his projection was going like a shot. Today, plunged into a crisis weighed down for months and with the progressive loss of public office, Ciudadanos is finalizing the search for a new, more affordable location, since the training pays about 35,000 euros per month in rent for the current property. But the change obeys both “economic” and “strategic” criteria, since its intention is to move to a more “centric” location, at street level, to be more accessible, according to what this newspaper has learned from management sources. . The move will be consummated foreseeably before September, they add.

There are three premises that Ciudadanos is already considering as a future headquarters. The new party executive, in charge of the leadership since mid-January, wanted a lower-cost operations center compared to “the savagery” that is paid for the five-story building. But there were more requirements. It had to be inside the M-30 in Madrid and located on a street that was “as pedestrianized” as possible to promote its advertising for pedestrians, and as a showcase for the new era launched at the beginning of the year, after the refoundation. They also look for the place to be sustainable and eco friendly, and not necessarily “small”. The Chamberí neighborhood and the surroundings of the Atocha train station, close to the Congress, are among the chosen locations, specify the same authorized sources.

The new leadership thus consummates the step initiated by the previous leadership, led by former president Inés Arrimadas, who in October raised the need to change premises due to the loss of public office. The party definitively closed another thirty venues distributed throughout different parts of Spain as a saving measure already last year.

The budget that Ciudadanos has this 2023 is much lower compared to previous years. The annual accounts of CS indicate that the income from training is currently almost five million euros, three million less than those that appeared in the table for 2022. The management also plans to spend practically all the money that comes in, so that the balance is 3,000 euros net. A budget that initially provided for a total investment of 900,000 euros in venues. “The accounts are healthy”, they emphasize from the formation, which also appeals to “economic efficiency” as one of the motivations for the transfer.

When the move to Calle de Alcalá materializes —between July and September—, CS will have faced the difficult appointment at the polls for the regional and municipal elections on May 28, a priori with most surveys jeopardizing its survival. Some elections that come with a program focused on families and the “squeezed middle class”, with promises such as the advancement of a part of the retirement to young people to pay the down payment on their first home.

The new secretary general of Ciudadanos, Adrián Vázquez, met almost a month ago at his own request with the general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, in the midst of the flight of charges from Ciudadanos to the Popular Party. Sources from both formations reveal that the meeting was due to a mere “cordial” appointment to get to know each other. From the direction of Ciudadanos they indicate, yes, that the meeting was “more intense” than the one held with the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, for the same reason and around the same dates. “He moved to [Bendodo] that the new leadership was not going to accept that the PP assume defectors because we consider it institutional corruption. And, if the PP remained in this dynamic, the new leadership [de Ciudadanos] I would take note of it, ”say CS sources. For his part, Bendodo influenced the complicated situation that the party is going through, according to what they say from his environment, and the outlook before the May elections.