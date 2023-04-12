The Ciudadanos group in the Valencian Parliament has been the most active in the opposition in the legislature that has just ended. The parliamentarians of the orange group have been the ones who, overall and by deputy, have done the most work when it comes to presenting questions, legal and non-law proposals, motions or interpellations. In total, there have been more than 7,200 initiatives carried out by, in principle, the 18 deputies that the formation obtained in the last 2019 elections that, at the end of this legislature, have been reduced to 13, given the rout that caused, first, the departure of spokesman Toni Cantó -who ended up in the PP- and, later, of four other parliamentarians. Despite this, the number of actions carried out by each of them amounts to more than 400 throughout these four years (not counting the fact that since May 2021 there are only 13). Far from these are the indices of the PP and Vox deputies whose activity stands at less than 200 initiatives per deputy, which does not reach half of those presented by those of Ciudadanos.

Among all the actions, the questions that the groups present for the autonomous government to answer them in writing stand out. Ciudadanos has registered up to 5,716 by 1,763 from the PP and 1,160 from Vox.

In the initiative that all the groups are equated is in the questions to the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, during the control sessions in the Valencian Parliament, which Enric Morera has presided over. All the groups except the PSPV, which does not ask its leader this question time, something that is stipulated in other communities and that, habitually, only serves to praise the heads of the regional executives. For example, this is what the PP does in Madrid with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in Andalusia with Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla or in Murcia, all of them from the PP.

The collapse of the administration with requests for documentation

The archive of the Valencian Courts records, in addition to these initiatives, the requests for documentation that the deputies make to the different departments of the Generalitat Valenciana. In many cases, it is the same request for which a response is requested in different terms, so they have not been included in this calculation. In this case it is the PP that bombards petitions. In this legislature, it has come to present more than 8,000, which means that every day of the last four years it has registered more than five requests for documentation that must be collected, digitized, processed and sent. This work, according to sources administration, hinders the normal work of officials. In the case of Ciudadanos, its deputies have come to request nearly 2,000 files, while VOX has done so on 1,826 occasions.

The fact is that every time the administration is late in delivering this documentation, for which a period of 20 days is stipulated, the popular group files an appeal before the Superior Court of Justice. According to sources from the Generalitat, this appeal is presented practically immediately and the sentences, in most cases, agree with the PP and impose the payment of costs on the administration. However, last March, the contentious courtroom ordered the PP to return the 700 euros collected in one of these cases because the appeal was filed even before the deadline for resorting to justice expired. This has been a habitual practice of the popular in the two governments of the Botanical. In 2016, the popular demanded “on computerized support” the inspection and intervention reports in dozens of matters and in each ministry between July 2015 and January 2016. In this case, the Ministry of Finance, responsible for the delivery of the documentation, it encrypted the required information in more than 1,000 files that, in addition, the officials had to scan and, consequently, put aside their usual work in the administration. The PP then accused the government of “systematic opacity” for not delivering the documentation.

Where VOX has not worked at all is in the amendments to two of the four budgets presented by the Botanical Government, made up of the PSPV, Compromís and Podem. The budget bill is the most important annual initiative because it is the one that marks the destination of the money from the public coffers. The extreme right group did not present any amendments in the first accounts prepared by the autonomous government or in the latter. In this case, the PP has been the most active group and in each one of the projects presented no less than 1,000 amendments.