The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Melilla has sentenced Ciudadanos to readmit as a member the former president of Melilla and former coordinator of the party in the autonomous city, Eduardo de Castro, who was expelled from the party in March 2021. In the sentence , the judge upholds the lawsuit filed by De Castro, 66, and annuls the resolution of the CS Disciplinary Regime Commission that agreed to the expulsion, as well as another, of the Guarantees Commission, issued almost four months later , which confirmed that sanction. The sentence, which is not final and which can be appealed within a period of 20 days, orders that Cs restore De Castro “in his capacity as a member” and condemns the party to pay costs. De Castro continued, now without a party, serving as president of the city, until the last elections of May 28, in which he did not attend.

The Melilla court thus responds to the requests of De Castro, who was president of the autonomous city of Melilla between June 2019 and August 2023, in a coalition government of CS with the Coalition for Melilla (CPM) and the PSOE. He joined Cs in 2014 and headed its electoral list for the Melilla Assembly in both 2015 and 2019. He was expelled due to a disciplinary file agreed upon by the formation’s Disciplinary Regime Commission “on the basis of not having communicated to the party a criminal accusation” for “the alleged irregular transfer of the juvenile center.” The case was dismissed.

The former president of Melilla appealed to the CS Guarantees Commission, which dismissed the appeal and confirmed the sanction, so he decided to go to court alleging, among other issues, the “improper creation of the body that imposes the sanction” and the fact that the figure of the secretary and the instructor were not separated.

De Castro also defended that the rules of the sanctioning procedure had been violated and requested the annulment of the resolution not only due to lack of motivation, but also because he considered that it violates the principle of proportionality and against the principle of legality and the presumption of innocence.

The judge points out in the ruling that the agreement to open the disciplinary file “does not detail the rights that assist” De Castro and “highlights the absence of any communication about the possibility of challenging the instructor.”

According to the ruling, the omission in the initiation agreement of the rights that assist the person against whom a file is opened “is especially serious in this case” because De Castro was suspended from militancy and was deprived of the right to access the party platform.

Also “De Castro was deprived of the possibility of making allegations regarding the proposed resolution because he was not notified,” adds the judge in her ruling, where she considers that “the specific regulations that regulate the sanctioning procedure have been violated.”

“These violations represent a violation of the provisions of article 8.3 of Law 6/2002 on Political Parties,” adds the ruling, which annuls the expulsion resolution issued by the Cs Disciplinary Regime Commission as two regulations regulating the sanctioning procedure.