The frontal opposition of Ciudadanos to the rise with the CPI for all pensions will go one step further this Thursday in Congress. In the debate on the reform, the CS parliamentary spokesperson, Inés Arrimadas, will defend her party’s no to the text and will announce the formation’s commitment: link the revaluation of pensions with the increase in youth wages. Management sources call the initiative promoted by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, a “collapse”, “suffocation” and “condemnation” of the future of an entire country. The agreement, agreed with the unions but not with the employers, has the approval of Brussels and will be endorsed in the Lower House with practically all of its parliamentary partners, who have already advanced their support and add more than 180 votes to in favor of shielding the increase in benefits to almost 11 million pensioners.

“The solution given by the PP was to condemn pensioners indefinitely to lose purchasing power. The one given now by the PSOE is to indefinitely punish and condemn young people with more and more contributions and more charges ”, sources from the CS executive censure in their proposal. “We propose a mechanism that would link the revaluation of pensions with the increase in the wages of young people. They would increase with the cost of living as a general rule, but never more than the salaries that must finance them ”, they add in the text, which this newspaper has accessed. Escrivá’s reform proposes that all pensions grow according to the CPI. The minimums will be increased even more, until reaching 60% of the median income. To compensate for this increase in spending, the contributions rise, especially those of high incomes, with an uncapping of the maximum bases (now around 4,500 euros).

Citizens have been insisting for months on their refusal to increase all pensions according to the CPI. And now they are advancing on concrete proposals, once the framework program for the next elections on May 28 has been defined, presented on Friday during the General Council, the highest body between assemblies, meeting in Granada. In turn, CS has taken advantage of the situation of the coalition government decree approved by the Council of Ministers on March 16 to intensify its offensive. “If we continue like this in the future we will have to choose between pensions or education, between pensions or healthcare,” CS deputy spokesman Edmundo Bal said at a press conference in Congress on Tuesday. “They are breaking the system. We demand the resignation of Minister Escrivá”, announced the national spokesperson and party leader, Patricia Guasp, this Monday after the meeting of the permanent committee at CS headquarters. From the formation they also propose an income pact and that the benefits do not increase more than the average percentage of increase in wages.

After the refoundation of the party and after some muddy primaries, the new leadership marked out some specific axes on which to pivot its salvation in the face of the complicated polls, which for the moment complicate its survival, among which is precisely the reform of the public system of pensions and the defense of “squeezed families”. “Escrivá’s reform has definitively destroyed the contributory nature of the pension system, increasing contributions for thousands of young people without them generating any right to a pension in the future. They are no longer contributions, they are taxes ”, they maintain from the management. The advertising campaign launched two weeks ago by Ciudadanos before the spring elections featured the deployment of a large canvas in the center of Madrid with the slogan He won’t get a pension either. Guilty: PSOE and PP, and the image of a baby. A snapshot that they have since replicated on their social networks.

