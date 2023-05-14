Sunday, May 14, 2023, 10:02



Districts and hotels. Those seem ‘a priori’ the two main fishing grounds for votes in which Ciudadanos and its candidate and current vice mayor, José Aix, want to fish. His list, beyond the top positions, is good proof of this, since there is no lack of recognized members of the guild at the local level or long-standing locals. Hence, the oranges have chosen, on the one hand, to start the campaign in San Bartolomé, the largest district, together with their district, Natalia Cámara, and that their first big announcement has been their promise to end the tax that taxes the terraces. “When we reach the mayor’s office, we will definitively annul the occupancy rate for public roads for the benefit of all the hospitality industry.”

This is how Aix also showed its chest of representativeness of the entire municipality in its ranks. “We have visited this district and others very frequently, demonstrating our commitment, collecting the concerns of the neighbors.”