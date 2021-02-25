The two councilors that Ciudadanos has in Cartagena have been left out of the coordinating body recently constituted by their party to territorially manage the region. The municipal spokesperson for this group and deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, a pioneer of Ciudadanos in Cartagena, has not entered into the plans of the party’s head in the Community, Ana Martínez Vidal, when shaping the organization chart. It includes councilors from Fuente Álamo, Los Alcázares, San Pedro and San Javier. The representative of Cartagena is Enrique Javier Plitt, who was number 3 in Padín’s candidacy and was left out of the City Hall.

“The Cartagena grouping was, together with that of Molina de Segura, the first of the party to form the Region, facing the 2015 municipal elections in which we obtained three councilors,” Padín recalled. “Since then I have been at the disposal of my party, but now I have not received any calls regarding this territorial reorganization,” he acknowledged. “I remain open to proposals and, in any case, I will continue working for Ciudadanos,” he added.

The other councilor of the municipal group is María Amoraga, who is in charge of Recruitment in the local executive. She was recently appointed as deputy secretary of Institutional Action in the regional direction. However, she has not counted to be part of the regional coordinator either.

Party sources indicated that Cartagena is very present in the party’s plans. However, it has not yet been decided when or how the reactivation of the local Cartagena group, which Padín formed in autumn 2014, will be decided. At that time, it had an interlocution with the national leadership, which later disappeared.