Ciudadanos will not attend the next general elections. This has been decided by the national leadership of the oranges after the debacle suffered on 28-M and before the electoral advance announced by Pedro Sánchez. The decision, advanced by Voz Populi, has to be ratified in the National Committee that the Liberals will hold this morning.

The position that was imposed yesterday at the meeting of the Executive – which was to analyze the results of the electoral appointment on Sunday – involves not using resources in the electoral battle that will be fought on July 23. As reflected on 28-M, the tense atmosphere against the President of the Government invites us to think that the right-wing vote will be concentrated by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the popular. The party would carry out this break with the intention of returning to the electoral arena in the 2024 European elections.

The National Committee is chaired by the party’s general secretary, Vázquez in this case, and is made up of the party’s extended leadership, a total of 30 people. In this committee, constituted after the process of refounding the party, there are, for example, Villacís and the former ‘orange’ president Inés Arrimadas.

According to the Ciudadanos statutes approved in January, it is the party’s management, government and administration body between Assemblies. In addition to approving the party’s participation in electoral processes, it also has the power to approve any coalition agreement with other parties, both at the regional and national level.

However, the general secretary of Ciudadanos, Adrián Vázquez, wanted to clarify that the ‘orange’ party has not yet made a decision regarding whether or not to attend the general elections through a message on Twitter. «There is no decision taken», he has assured him before the celebration of the National Committee of the liberals.