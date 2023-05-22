There is only one week left for the great Ciudadanos test. The new leadership of the party is examined at the polls next Sunday for the first time since it took the reins of the formation last January, with an “upward” trend but insufficient, for now. Seven days before the 28-M electoral date, the CS leadership has concentrated its forces this Sunday in Palma, where it has held one of the most important acts of the campaign, in which Patricia Guasp, the party’s national spokesperson, has played a double role.

As the national leader of Ciudadanos, Guasp has disdained the polls that, for now, give them at most entry into the Parliament of Asturias and in some municipalities of provincial capitals such as Palencia, Albacete, Alicante and Ciudad Real. “Ciudadanos is here because we are going to break the block politics of the left and the right. To leave behind the failed policies, to carry out avant-garde politics”, Guasp maintained during his speech. “That is the only way to guarantee a future of progress”, he has affirmed.

The party has brought together a few dozen people in the Parque de la Mar de Palma, in front of the cathedral. During these last days, the campaign team has adopted a model of acts “far from the rally format”, “open” and “on the street”, in the style of the tents that distribute electoral propaganda but with the addition of attention to the media.

Regarding eventual pacts, the national spokesperson for Ciudadanos has assured that, if they become “decisive”, there will be no “preferred partners” between PP and PSOE – as was the case in the 2019 elections, when CS formed four autonomous governments and numerous Executives locals in coalition with the popular ones. The only condition is to leave “nationalists” and “extremists” out of the equation. “The PSOE and the PP will have to choose between our reformism or the immobility that their retreat pacts suppose,” Guasp pointed out, referring to possible agreements between the socialists with Podemos and the popular ones with Vox. The party also claims to be the only group defending “squeezed families” and accuses the PP of “copying” its proposals.

The act of Citizens, in Palma, this Sunday. Tomàs Moyà (Europa Press)

Guasp has, in turn, censured Pedro Sánchez for the announcement of the 580 million euros earmarked for primary care that the Prime Minister advanced this Saturday in Valencia, and which will be approved by the Council of Ministers this Tuesday. “It is an electoral auction. Where have these millions been until now? The Socialist Party does the same thing as always, promise, promise and promise”, he criticized.

In addition to promoting, as CS leader, the 808 Ciudadanos candidacies presented throughout Spain —half that of the lists registered in 2019 and close to those ratified in 2015—, Guasp is also the Ciudadanos candidate for the Balearic Government, where he has served as parliamentary spokesperson for the last few years in a group made up of five seats. And in that sense she has also claimed this Sunday. “It is a shame that Armengol wants to reissue the pact for the ruins of the Balearic Islands, that the PSOE looks to the extremes to govern, instead of the center. These elections are not about the lesser evil, but about real change”.

Management sources are “optimistic” and hope to achieve representation in Asturias, the Region of Murcia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands itself, where Guasp is a candidate. Although most polls indicate otherwise. Hence, the most relevant appointments during the campaign have been located precisely in the squares where permanence, in his opinion, is still possible. “Both PSOE and PP are conservatives of everything that does not work in our country. They are the gangrene of our democracy”, Guasp asserted this Saturday, in Murcia.

The weight of what happens next Sunday in the elections will fall on Guasp’s shoulders, both nationally and in the Balearic Islands. However, from the spokesperson’s environment they assure that she is “calm” and “without pressure” beyond the “confidence” of having arrived with her homework done. The question is whether it will be enough battering ram to survive. In any case, his legitimacy to continue leading CS will undoubtedly be conditioned by his own result obtained in the Balearic Islands.

