Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Employees of the National Institute of Migration (INM) reported that a tragic incident has left 39 fatalities, all of them men, in the area designated for men.

It was said that, of the victims, 37 died in the immigration station and two more in hospitals where they were transferred to receive medical attention.

The injured were transferred to various hospitals, including FEMAP, the General Hospital of Social Security Zone Number 6, the Red Cross and the General Hospital, as confirmed by the Civil Protection authorities.

Until now, the INM has not issued official information on the fire nor has it responded to requests for information made directly to Adriana Ángeles, who is the liaison with the institution.

as reportedthe fire was provoked and originated in the area designated for the men. There is talk of a riot, after the migrants refused to be transferred to the south of the country.

Although the facilities have closed-circuit cameras, it is unknown if the start of the fire was recorded, which has left 39 fatalities so far.