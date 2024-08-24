On the benches of the café ‘El Mañana’ three men discuss politics. The scene is the typical discussion that can take place in any café in the Historic Center, but this is not a typical bar. ‘El Mañana’ is an improvised café under a plastic tent supported by some flimsy wooden boards. There is no Italian machine here or cappuccinos with soy milk. The furniture is three stools, a thermos with coffee and on the side, a small jar of cream substitute and a tray of sugar. It opens at four in the morning and closes at ten at night. It is run by José Rodríguez, a 32-year-old Venezuelan from the State of Sucre. His café is located in the center of the camp installed in the Plazuela de la Soledad, in the historic neighborhood of La Merced. In the last eight months, around 4,000 migrants have arrived in Ciudad Carpita, as its inhabitants call the camp. More than 2,500 are Venezuelan. Jorge Rodriguez, like any barista, serves and attends to his customers, who pay five Mexican pesos for a cup of coffee. The customers, like him, are Venezuelans stranded on their way to the United States.

Children play at the migrant camp set up in Plaza de la Soledad in Mexico City. Nayeli Cruz

On the evening of Sunday, July 28, the café became a meeting point. Hopeful, they followed what was happening in Caracas on their cell phones. When the election day came to a close and Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, announced a new victory for Nicolás Maduro, “it was like they took away our last hope” says Jorge Rodríguez. Next to him is Kendric Amesty, a robust and strong man who in Maracaibo worked as a professor at the University of Zulia. When asked if he is convinced of Edmundo González’s victory, he straightens up from his seat and stares at them to say in a very serious voice: “If anyone in the world doubts it, let them come here.”

This is how they spend their days in the improvised café, talking about their plans, about the famous appointment they must process with the Mexican immigration authorities. But the system is saturated, so there will be no appointments for five months. They talk about what they will do if they reach the United States. They all have different ideas, dreams and plans, but they agree that Maduro will not leave, that millions of people will leave Venezuela in the next few years and that they will not return. “On Sunday night I went to a tent with my friend ‘the cat’ and we connected my phone to a speaker, we heard Amoroso’s message and I felt horrible, I knew I would not be able to return to my country. That night I thought that if Edmundo won, I would return immediately,” says Amesty.

Jorge Rodriguez and Kendric Amesty. Nayeli Cruz

According to official UNHCR figures, more than eight million Venezuelans have migrated in the last ten years. Some of them have previously been in Chile, another stop on this eternal migration journey. So, they claim that in Chile a dictator named Pinochet made a transition through a plebiscite. “We learned that in Chile,” says Amesty. “Hopefully, but that is not going to happen here, this guy is not going to leave,” Rodríguez refutes.

And so, another day passes in the Ciudad Carpita café, like in any other café in the city.

The camp like any neighborhood

If the camp located in the heart of downtown Mexico City were anywhere else in the capital, it would be declared a humanitarian emergency or a neighborhood scandal. But it is located in one of the most neglected areas of the city. In the nineties, the Plazuela de la Soledad was a place feared by locals and visitors alike. Prostitution and crime reigned throughout the area. Today, that is blurred by the number of migrants who arrive there every week. There is a constant movement of the population, and the flow of people seems to have no end.

Alexis Escobar in his barbershop inside the camp. Nayeli Cruz

The makeshift tent-filled settlement has everything. At the entrance, three men cook chicken and sell the dish for 35 Mexican pesos. Further up the road, a sign announces that there are medicines and Venezuelan-style chicken and rice. To the right is the barbershop of Alexis Escobar, a 23-year-old from Barquisimeto who arrived at the camp in February of this year and immediately began cutting hair. He knows the technique well, having worked in Bogotá for a year before setting out. His barbershop is not fancy, but it doesn’t lack anything. He has a makeshift mirror that he got from a discarded store, and customers can read Psalm 91 while they get their hair cut.

At the back of the camp is the Parish of Our Lady of Solitude, the famous church that has been serving the neighborhood’s lost causes for years. The homeless population and prostitutes were its usual congregation. But three years ago that changed drastically. Now there are nights when they provide dinner to more than 1,500 migrants, from countries that the volunteers at the temple had never heard of.

From the back of the parish comes Sheines Ramos, who came this morning to help the kitchen volunteers, who prepare breakfast for 800 children. She and her husband were awake all night on July 28 waiting for the election results. She remembers with nostalgia the era of Hugo Chavez and says that under him they never lacked food. Her father was a surveyor and had his own company, she studied at a private high school. When Chavez died and Maduro took power, little by little their money was less enough and work was scarcer. She left school and helped her mother, until one day they no longer had anything to eat at home. In 2016 she left Sucre for Colombia. She settled in Bucaramanga and on January 25 of this year, together with her husband and three-year-old daughter, she set out on the trip to the United States. She is 22 years old, but she speaks about the politics of her country with knowledge and maturity. He does not fully believe in the opposition and points out that the 25 years of Chavismo have left Venezuela so damaged that he does not believe the opposition has the formula to repair it. “Just today my mother is turning 53 and I should be with her,” he says, breaking into tears.

Sheines Ramos, in her house made of plastic and wood. Nayeli Cruz

“Look, since that man stole the elections, I have lost all hope. I told my husband that we should only trust in God, he is the only one who knows what will happen,” concludes Sheines. She leaves, making her way through the narrow streets of the camp and says she is happy because her husband, a young man named Kevin, 25 years old, has already managed to get them some light: “A small light and a contact, but that is enough for us.”

Father Benito Torres arrived to lead the church in 2015. He never imagined what he would experience ten years later. He is worried and very attentive to the news. Yesterday he was informed that a caravan with 3,000 more Venezuelans is already in the state of Puebla. “In a week we will have them here.”

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.