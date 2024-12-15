If Piqué were injured, our invention would be dismantled, it would fall.” The revelation comes from the late Tito Vilanova, Pep Guardiola’s second, in 2011, just after Barça won the Champions League at Wembley, their second in three years.

The sentence gives an idea of ​​the importance that the center backs have for the play of the Santpedor coach’s teams. That season at the Camp Nou there were center-back problems, with injuries to Puyol and Milito, Abibal’s illness and Mascherano’s conversion. But Piqué supported the project.

In this absolutely chaotic season for Guardiola’s Manchester City, Aké, Stones and Akanji, all central defenders, have been injured one by one. And the champion of the last four Premier Leagues has collapsed like a house of cards just when its coach renewed for two more seasons. He has only been able to win one of the last ten games (six in the league, three in the Champions League and one in the League Cup) in a crisis of unprecedented results for Guardiola, the most influential coach since he reached the elite in 2008. City has fallen behind in the fight with Liverpool and is in trouble in Europe with two games left.

He broke his cruciate in September

“The Bulls won six rings with Jordan. “How many since he retired?” says the coach about Rodri’s absence

Everything started to go wrong on September 22 when Rodri’s right knee got stuck. Ligament rupture for the midfielder. Pep lost a key piece, a footballer who barely lost one of the 50 games he played with City last season – it was the FA Cup final against United – and who, with Spain, won the European Championship. Two months after undergoing surgery, Rodri collected the 2024 Ballon d’Or in Paris.

“The Chicago Bulls won six rings with Michael Jordan. “How many have they won since he retired?” explains Pep Guardiola in reference to the influence of Rodri’s absence, who will miss the entire campaign. “Maybe we need squads this big,” like in the NFL, with 45 players, he launches as a solution to the plague of injuries and the schedule.

less threat

The team misses Julián Álvarez (36 goals), while Savinho has not yet opened his locker

But there is more, with the defense decimated, the goalkeeping debate has opened at City. In the last three days of the Premier (Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool), Ortega has left Ederson on the bench, who regained his place against Juventus in the Champions League. But the citizens they lost 2-0 in Turin.

There is no way to get out of the slump surely because several of the team’s stars are not in their best moment of form, as is the case of De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and especially Foden, scorer of 27 goals last year and who this year course only takes three.

On November 5

In the midst of a downturn, the Manchester derby arrives and Amorim feels on the visiting bench, having already given him a 4-1 win with Sporting

Stung by the case of the 115 financial infractions that are being judged in England, the club, owned by Abu Dhabi, wanted to give a good image last summer and only made two hires: it claimed Savinho, who was on loan at Girona, and accepted get Gündogan back for free after a year in Barcelona. After 20 games, the Brazilian winger has yet to open his goal tally, while the 34-year-old German veteran is playing more than expected (16 of 21 starts) due to Rodri’s loss.

Håland continues with good records – 18 goals – but he does not achieve everything, and the team is missing the offensive contribution of Julián Álvarez, sold for 75 million to Atlético. The Spider scored no more and no less 36 goals in his two seasons at City. Hence, the club has changed its plans with Claudio Echeverri, the Argentine promise they signed a year ago and who will arrive in January once he reaches the age of majority, no longer to go on loan but to stay and contribute.

However, today the derby against Manchester United appears on the scene (5:30 p.m.). On the visiting bench, Ruben Amorim already knows what it’s like to beat City. He did it on November 5… in Lisbon with Sporting with a resounding 4-1. These were the beginnings of Guardiola’s worst streak.