Amr Obeid (Cairo)

During the 5 seasons, Guardiola spent inside the City Castle, his first concern was to develop and improve the tactics of the defensive team, because he realized since taking over the task of coaching Barcelona, ​​13 years ago, that the sweeping attack frightening and the comprehensive ball enjoyable, will not be achieved except with an iron defense, to secure the back of the team during His control relied on possession of the ball and continuing to apply pressure on all opponents.

Upon reviewing what Pep presented with the “Bloomon” during those years, his first season and then last year’s edition emerged, in which the team was affected in defense, so he could not win the league title, and then exit the European Champions League in a semi-“carbon” way! In the 2016-2017 season, the Citizen goal conceded 39 goals in the “Premier League”, which is the weakest rate for the team under the leadership of the “philosopher”, followed by the 2019-2020 edition, during which it abandoned the fierce competition for the league title, after its goal was shaken 35 times, and attacks were formed. The apostate is a permanent super risk, costing him the sudden elimination of the “Champions League” in the quarter-finals, by Lyon, the French, in a duplicate of what happened in front of Tottenham in the season before last.

The team’s technical statistics in the Premier League during the past year indicate that its biggest weakness was the heart of the defense, which caused the net to shake 68.6% of the total goals, which is a frightening rate, and failed to deal with long-range shots from competitors, which produced 26% of the goals are his own goal, and his own goal is 37% of them through the counterattack blitzkrieg, and the “hat-and-cheek” double games and cross-passes for the opponents resulted in the scoring of 29% of the goals, all of which are tactical matters related to the performance of the defensive midfield and the back-line players.

The team suffered so much from the decline in the level of the defense players and the many injuries, to the point that Fernandinho returned to play in the center of defense, during 37 games last season, out of a total of 41 games he participated in, which also left its negative effects on the midfield, and the exchange of Otamendi, Stones, Laport and Garcia Playing in this position, without reaching the best solution to solve that problem.

And it seemed clear that Pep put his hands on the wrong site, to decide to dispense with Otamendi and not rely on Garcia, then he brought the “Super Deal”, represented by the Portuguese Robin Diaz and the Dutch Nathan Aki, and before them, Rodri and Canselo, so that the defense system began to develop, with the commitment of the midfielders and wings. By performing the defensive role and rebounding quickly, and for this, “Bloomon” appeared completely differently this season. Moments before the coronation, the team conceded a very low rate of goals, which barely exceeded 0.7 in every match, occupying the top of the list of the strongest defense lines in the “Premier League”, and came out with a clean sheet in more than 51% of the matches.

And in the Champions League, the exit rate with nets that did not go down increased to 63.6% of the matches, and if Al-Samawi scored more than two goals per match, the most important thing is to receive less than 0.4 goals per match, all of which are general technical numbers that confirm the wonderful tactical state of defense. And, with the return of Fernandinho to the midfield, heavily armed Brodrie and Gundogan, Pep relied on Diaz, who played 45 this season, after Rodri the most with 49, and the Stones and LaPorte exchanged play with the Portuguese, on a regular basis based on studied rotation, which increased defensive harmony, especially Under the brilliance of Walker and Cansello, the typical use of Zinchenko and Mendy.

The goals that inhabited City’s goal were not caused by a specific front, and with the small number of total goals, their percentage was distributed to 37.5% across the right side, 33.3% from the depth, compared to 29.2% on the left side, and the rate of goals from shots outside the area decreased to less. From 20%, it can be said that the goals of the air games are about to disappear, as it resulted in the registration of only 8.3%, as for the counter-attacks, it has caused the achievement of only 16.6% of the total goals in the league, which is a great success for the City defense system, which Guardiola embraced On studying her for the last season in order to get rid of her previous defects.

That is why experts believe that the Blumon won the English Premier League title and its competition for all other tournaments, especially winning the League Cup title, and approaching the “dream final” in the Champions League, and for all these successes, defense was the “password”!