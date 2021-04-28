The other semifinal evacuated their first leg in Paris yesterday. Sheikh War. On the one hand, that of Qatar, with its coruscants Neymar and Mbappé as stars of the night. On the other, that of Abu Dhabi, with Guardiola as captain general of his luxurious army. Two club-states, according to the expression of Thebes, which have been raffling the Financial Fair Play and dispose of gas or oil when necessary, as a kind of economic turbo. Now it is circulating that PSG has put Messi in front of a dizzying offer. Regarding City, he has not bargained means to give Guardiola what he asks for in order to finally be able to raise the beautiful and desired. The Champions.

The first battle was won by City, with a great second half, before the first for both teams. At halftime, they came with an advantage of PSG, deserved by their superior game, and even short. City managed at times, but did not show off the fast and risky game of other times, it gave the feeling that they were too afraid of losses that would facilitate counterattacks like those that killed Bayern. PSG played better and impressed in various actions by Di María, Mbappé and Neymar, especially this one, who did witchcraft. But, what things does football have, the goal was made by defender Marquinhos neatly heading a corner.

PSG returned from the locker room a little crouched, sure that that goal would force City. And the City accepted the challenge, went upstairs, pressed hard and moved the ball more quickly. Above, the PSG facilitated the goals to him. The first was a diagonal center that did not find a finisher and slipped before a clueless Keylor; the second, a free-kick in which the barrier was opened and Mahrez’s shot passed. To make matters worse, Gueye hit a very ugly kick to Gundogan that cost him the expulsion before the only intervention of the VAR in these semifinals. And just and necessary, it must be said. PSG did not take advantage of their good phase, but City did. And he’s already scanning Istanbul.