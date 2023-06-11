The victory is the culmination of Man City’s recent successes, after it won 16 titles in 15 years, as coach Pep Guardiola’s battalion won the English Premier League title (Premier League) and the FA Cup this season.

City, under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, completed a hat-trick of titles this season, after winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.And equaled Manchester United’s achievement when they won the treble in 1999.

Midfielder Rodri scored The Spaniard, who was surprisingly excluded by Guardiola from the City squad when they lost in the L League finalChampions against Chelsea two years ago, Victory goal with a powerful shot in the 68th minute.

City, who was a strong candidate before the match for victory, faced great difficulty and suffered a lot before scoring the goal, as Inter striker Lautaro Martinez missed a dangerous opportunity after being alone in the goal from the left side.

The match started with a solid defense from Inter, and City needed 27 minutes before Kevin De Bruyne created the first dangerous opportunity, as he passed a ground ball to Erling Haaland, who hit a powerful ball that was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

During the match, Manchester City suffered a painful blow, injuring its Belgian international playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, so he left his place to Phil Foden.

De Bruyne was injured in the 29th minute, and the medical system intervened to treat him for an injury that appeared to be in his leg, and he decided to complete the match before asking to be replaced, so Spanish coach Pep Guardiola pushed Foden in his place (36).

It is the second time that De Bruyne has been forced not to complete the final match of the continental competition after the first against Chelsea (loss 0-1) the year before last, and at that time the injury was in the 60th minute.