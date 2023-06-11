English football team beat Inter Milan 1-0; In the final alone, the Manchester team won 20 million euros

Manchester City, from England, beat Inter Milan, from Italy, by 1-0 this Saturday (10.jun.2023) and won the Champions League title in Turkey. The English football team will receive another 20 million euros for the prize of winning the competition, or R$ 105 million at current prices.

The amount is added to the 61.3 million euros already earned throughout the tournament. In reais, the total value of the prize amounts to R$ 427 million.

If it had won every game in the competition, Manchester City could raise up to €85.14 million (maximum amount). In the previous season, Real Madrid earned €83.2 million.

The goal of this Saturday’s match (June 10, 2023) was scored by Spaniard Rodrigo (shirt number 16). According to list of the 20 most valuable teams in the world forbesManchester City is valued at 4 billion euros. The match was held at the Olympic Stadium Atatürk in Istanbul, which has a capacity of 75,000 people.

On Friday (7.jun), the main sports betting houses projected Manchester City as the favorite: each R$ 1 invested in City’s victory yielded R$ 1.47. Each R$ 1 bet on the Italian triumph yielded R$ 6.70. Data from Betano, Sportingbet and Betfair were analyzed.

the english team scored 32 goals throughout this edition of the Champions Leaguewon 8 matches and drew 5. Inter already scored 19 goalswon 7 matches, drew 3 and lost 3.

Before the start of the game, Brazilian singer Anitta, 30, performed at the stadium, after Nigerian Burna Boy and before DJ Alesso. On social networks, she published a photo with the name of Brazilian player Vini Jr, from Real Madrid, on the back. He was a victim of racism in La Liga, Spain’s football league.