While advancing with the immunization campaign against the coronavirus among the adult population over 60 years of age, the City announced that next week it will begin to register the strategic staff and the neighbors of Buenos Aires with underlying diseases; This was confirmed this Friday by the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós. It is still necessary to define what day and at what time exactly this process will start, which will depend on the amount of vaccines arriving in the country.

The local state adhered to the phased plan defined by the national government based on specific epidemiological criteria. This indicates that strategic personnel (Stage 4, security forces, firefighters, personnel from emergency areas and human development, teachers and non-teachers, among others) should begin to register on these days. It has now been confirmed that this group the one from Stage 5 will be added: are those between 18 and 59 years old, and underlying diseases. Thus the vaccination will be done simultaneously.

And as has been happening among adults over 60 years of age, registration will be segmented by five years: the first to sign up will be those who are between 55 and 59 years old.

In principle, neighbors will be asked to prove that they have one of the prevalent diseases that places them among the population at risk. East affidavit process It will be done at the time of registration, online or through 147.

Last week the Ministry of Health of the Nation expanded this list and included, among others, cancer patients, those with active tuberculosis and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Once the person is assigned their turn, they must manage a medical certificate proving your condition. “Evidence of the underlying disease must be given,” they explained from Health. And they confirmed to Clarion that the certificate can be physical or electronic. “It is not specified, it is indistinct,” they assured.

Between both groups (Stage 4 and Stage 5) there are about 275,000 peopleAccording to official information: 130,000 make up what is known as strategic personnel. The number is larger, but some have already been vaccinated through other groups, for example police or emergency personnel over 60, or teachers and non-teachers. While the residents of the City who are between 18 and 59 years old, and prevalent diseases, are approximately 145,000.

The progress of the campaign

Of course, the advancement of the strategy also depends on the flow of vaccines entering the country. The application of the first dose in approximately 30,000 adults over 60 years. Today the City received 24,000 doses with which it will be able to advance with this group of residents.

But the truth is that this week vaccination was very weak: For example, on Wednesday 5,591 doses were applied. According to the City, they have the capacities, number of personnel and logistics to place 30,000 vaccines per day. “Even up to 45,000, extending the hours of attention “, they assured.

At this moment there is a shipment of 300,000 Sputnik V vaccines in the country that are still not distributed. They are part of the 500,000 that arrived on Monday, on a flight from Moscow. These doses, according to information from the Ministry of Health of the Nation, need an authorization from the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT). It was explained that Russia scaled the production of vaccines, then began to produce in different laboratories. The local control organism is working in the qualification of these.

“The ANMAT inspected three plants, but in these months at least three or four more were incorporated to which the Gamaleya Center made technology transfer. The technicians have to authorize the new plant, for which the Russian Federation must send specific documentation ”, he summed up to Clarion Minister Carla Vizzotti.

Yesterday (Thursday) a second flight arrived, with the same amount of vaccines, 500,000. In other words, between the two shipments, the City could receive from 60,000 to 90,000 doses (from 6% to 9%) to advance immunization.

They will come at a key moment: on Thursday there were 2,480 positive cases and 82.4% of intensive care beds are occupied (412 out of 500, in public hospitals). For this reason, again, Minister Quirós stressed that the need to continue with care and warned that “if current measures are not enough, new strategies will have to be developed” to reduce infections.

How it is organized in Province

In the Province, residents with pre-existing diseases have the possibility of registering since December. And as in the City, it is a simple procedure. Requires entering the official Web and complete the identity data; also how they prefer to be contacted, residence data and the population group to which they belong. In this case, risk group, between 18 and 59 years.

According to data from the provincial Ministry of Health -updated to May 11- the first doses of the vaccine have been applied in 40.07% of people between 50 and 59 years old with comorbidities; They are 179,805 Buenos Aires out of a total of 448,752 registered. In the age group from 40 to 49 years, the percentage of vaccinated is lower: 20.33%. They are 56,055 out of a total of 275,679 registered.

These two population groups, together with the 60 to 69 age group without comorbidities, are part of “milestone 2” of the vaccination campaign.

The ministry informed Clarion that the neighbors, when registering and choosing the rank to which they belong, already give their consent: “The VacunatePBA page is an affidavit. But people are also required to prove their situation. A certificate that people have to present before getting vaccinated“, they explained.

Asked about the possibility that in these weeks there have been people who were vaccinated without presenting documentation, they explained: “There are days when we are vaccinating 80,000 people. With this volume of movement and logistics, it may happen that someone does not present the documentation. But the order of the ministry is clear, all people must prove their condition“.

The “milestone 1” of vaccination in the Province has already immunized 95.55% of health personnel (390,122 of 409,474 registered); 88.96% of those over 70 years of age (1,172,805 of 1,318,310); and 93.10% of adults between 60 and 69 years old with comorbidities (480,365 of 515,921 registered).

According to ministry sources, “milestone 3” would begin on June 15. And it would include people between 18 and 39 with comorbidities, those between 40 and 59 without comorbidities, and teachers and security personnel still pending vaccination.

ACE