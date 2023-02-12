Manchester (dpa)

Manchester City issued a stern warning to its rival Arsenal, before their upcoming meeting in the English Premier League Football Championship, after it achieved a huge 3-1 victory over its guest Aston Villa, this evening, “Sunday”, in the “23rd stage” of the competition.

City, who regained the tone of victories that it missed in the last stage, by losing 0-1 against its host Tottenham, rose to 48 points from 22 matches, to return to second place, which it lost for only two hours, in favor of its arch-neighbor Manchester United, who beat 2-0 against Leeds United at the same stage.

On the other hand, the balance of Aston Villa, who received its tenth loss in the championship, during the current season, and the second in a row, stopped at 28 points, in eleventh place.

Manchester City advanced with an early goal, carrying the signature of its Spanish star Rodri in the fourth minute, made by the Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, who shared the lead with the most African players, providing assists in the history of the English Premier League championship, with retired Ivorian Didier Drogba, with 55 assists for each. who are they. German veteran Ilkay Gundogan added the second goal in the 39th minute, before Mahrez scored Manchester City’s third goal in the first minute of calculated time instead of lost for the first half from a penalty kick, raising his scoring tally in the tournament during the current season to 5 goals.

Aston Villa took advantage of the relative calm that overwhelmed the performance of the Manchester City players in the second half, with Olly Watkins scoring the guests’ only goal in the 61st minute.

Manchester City will be a guest on Arsenal, who is currently in the lead, after playing 21 matches, by 3 points in front of his closest opponents, Spanish coach Josep Guardiola, at the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday in the British capital, London, in a postponed match from the 12th stage of the competition. .