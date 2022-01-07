The stadiums are empty, but football fans can indulge themselves by taking a city walk in their favorite football city. In this way, fans can discover the history, special locations, anecdotes and football culture of the Netherlands.



Deventer with the beautiful authentic Adelaarshorst, beautifully situated in a beautiful working-class district and, since this season, a proud premier league city is definitely worth a visit.

ossworth

The history of Go Ahead Eagles begins in the Ossenwaard, on the west side of the IJssel. It was here in the floodplains of the river where the first members of the club played football on the so-called ‘Zes Veldjes’. The area is now a beautiful nature reserve and suitable for pleasant cycling trips.

Bert van Marwijkplein

Bert van Marwijk grew up in the adjacent neighborhood of De Worp. The square, where the national coach who almost led Orange to the world title in 2010, used to play on, is now called Bert van Marwijkplein. Can be found on ‘maps’ on your iPhone, but not always in Google Maps.

Center of Deventer

On the other side of the IJssel you will find the center of Deventer. We can call Deventer a real football city. Café Alm on the Kleine Overstraat is a real football pub and the successes of Go Ahead Eagles are celebrated on the town square of Deventer – Brink. All-time top scorer Cees van Kooten drank his coffee in café Floors (now café Waagscale) and in Walstraat you can find a plaque of the creator of the name Go Ahead, Han Hollander.

Stadium De Adelaarshorst

From the Walstraat it is a 15-minute walk to De Adelaarshorst, one of the most beautiful antique stadiums in the Netherlands. The accommodation was meticulously restored in 2015. See the beautiful, quintessentially English gateway and imagine how eccentric trainer Barry Hughes drove through it in his red MGB Spitfire in the 1970s. The statue of the illustrious goalkeeper Leo Halle stands in front of it.

Suburb-East

Halle lived in his time as a goalkeeper in the neighborhood next to the stadium. Go Ahead players no longer live there, but it is still a real Go Ahead neighborhood. Walk past the houses of Vetkampstraat and Hof van Colmschate and you will often see a stone eagle hanging next door. Yellow-red stickers and scarves behind the window are commonplace.

Brinkgeverweg 238

From 1962 to 1996, the club’s renowned youth boarding school was located on the other side of the stadium on Brinkgeverweg. The boarding school was the lifeblood of the club for years, where players could sleep and eat. Players such as Marc Overmars, Johan Derksen, Oeki Hoekema and Michel Boerebach have grown up there.

