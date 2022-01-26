The stadiums are empty but football fans can indulge themselves by taking a city walk in their favorite football city. In this way, fans can discover the history, special locations, anecdotes and football culture of the Netherlands. Heerenveen may be small, but the football history is there for the taking.



Whoever says Heerenveen, says Riemer van der Velde, Foppe de Haan and of course….Abe Lenstra. Also born in Heerenveen in 1920 and 47 times international. If you want to look for the roots of Lenstra in Heerenveen, you should go to Badweg number 77, a seven-minute walk to the tiny center of Heerenveen. In itself there is not a single reference to be found on the Badweg of the best Frisian footballer of all time, but it is nice to remember that he kicked a ball for the first time in the alley next to the house. See also Danone integrates the management team with 3 new appointments: Agarwal, Esser, Brussels

Sports Park North

More to the north of the center was Sportpark Noord, the stadium where the club last obtained its promotion and where an international match of Orange was played in 1985 with Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit. There is nothing left of the stadium (there is now a hospital) but the building where groundskeeper Jan Bos and his wife Aaltje sold supporters’ attributes is still there on the corner of JH Kruisstraat and Eikenstraat.

Centre

Anyone who went to pizzeria Paolo on the Oude Koemarkt in the center in the early 1990s found the entire selection of Heerenveen there almost every afternoon. They had lunch there every day (not necessarily healthy) at the intercession of trainer Fritz Korbach.

The pizzeria is still frequented by players from the current Heerenveen and has since been considerably modernized. It also served as a cheering spot several times in the 1990s. The group of players standing on the roof of the pizzeria was then sung to. Café De Blauwe Kater across the street (a ten-meter walk) was also popular and behind the pizzeria, the greatest success in club history was celebrated on Geerts Willigenplein, the qualification for the Champions League. That is diagonally opposite the town hall of Heerenveen, where Abe Lenstra worked for years as a civil servant. See also "Dubai Government Excellence" establishes a global council for innovative institutions

And in the Abe Lenstra stadium east of the center you really notice that you are in Friesland. The stadium is modern and large yet intimate and the pompeblêden are not to be missed and the club museum is beautiful.

