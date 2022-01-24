The stadiums are empty but football fans can indulge themselves by taking a city walk in their favorite football city. In this way, fans can discover the history, special locations, anecdotes and football culture of the Netherlands. In the third city of the Netherlands they have to do without Eredivisie football this season, but The Hague has enough football tracks to entertain you for a day.



In the past, ADO was mainly the Zuiderpark. The entrance gates of the defunct stadium are still there at the entrance to the park at Veluweplein. A little further on, the graffiti wall with an image of club legend Aad Mansveld is a beautiful keepsake. Grab a training session from the first team or youth at the De Aftrap complex next door.

Club of standing

To the west of the Zuiderpark you can find a completely different The Hague with the ten-time national champion HVV at Sportpark De Diepput, which is worth a visit because of its particularly beautiful clubhouse. Buy your ADO shirt at Free Kick Sport at Savornin Lohmanplein. Good chance you spot an ADO legend.

The coast

And there is also plenty to see along the coastline between Kijkduin and Scheveningen. In NH Atlantic hotel, ADO prepared for important matches. Collector Rob Pronk has set up a beautiful football museum in The Hague in the basement of his home on the Scheveningen harbor.

Centre

The cup win of 1986 and the first division championship of 1986 were celebrated on the balcony of the old town hall on the Daily Green Market. From there it is a three-minute walk to café De Paap where Golden Earring, Anouk, Kane and DI-RECT still performed, but where ADO Den Haag was founded in 1905.

From De Paap it is a ten minute walk (past the Binnenhof) to the Wiener Konditerei, an Austrian coffee shop that Ernst Happel particularly liked when he was a trainer in The Hague between 1962 and 1969.

