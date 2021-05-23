Manchester (AFP)

Manchester City officially celebrated its third title in the English Premier League during the last four seasons, and the seventh in its history, by honoring its guest Everton with five clean results, this evening, Sunday, in the 38th and final round of the championship this season. In the “Wonderful Night Party” to 86 points, 12 points ahead of Manchester United, the closest chaser, issuing a strong warning to his opponent Chelsea, next Saturday, in the final of the Champions League.

The Belgian international, Kevin De Bruyne, gave the Spanish coach Josep Guardiola’s men’s lead, with a powerful shot from outside the area, following a pass by the Algerian international Riyad Mahrez in the 11th minute, and the Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus added the second goal with an individual effort, ending it with a shot from inside the area in the far left corner of the goal. Guests in the 14th minute.

Phil Foden scored the third goal, with a shot from close range, after a pass from Raheem Sterling in the 53rd minute, before the Argentine international, Sergio Aguero, sealed the festival and his career with Manchester City, by scoring the two goals, “the fourth”, when he received a ball inside the area and played it outside his right foot. To the right of the goalkeeper in the 71st minute, and the “fifth” header, after a cross pass by Brazilian Fernandinho in the 76th minute.

The players of the two teams celebrated Aguero before kick-off with a “honorable passage” to the Argentine international and the historic scorer for Manchester City.

Aguero had joined the ranks of City, coming from Atlético de Madrid in 2011, and scored 260 goals in 389 matches in various competitions, dedicated to him as the best goalscorer in the club’s history.