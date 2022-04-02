City The construction machine milled a well-known work of art into pieces in Vallila, Helsinki

It was not possible to keep the work as original, but a new one will be built in its place.

Of the deceased artist Kimmo Kaivannon an environmental work of art in Vallila was demolished. Natura (Non Facit Saltus) The work was located in the courtyard of SOK’s Ässäkeskus, where renovations are underway.

The dismantling of the work of art came as a surprise to the representative of the Kimmo Kaivanto Foundation To Lauri Erikson. He has done a lot of work to preserve the work.

For example, at the request of the foundation, the Helsinki Art Museum Ham has issued a statement in which the preservation of the work was considered important. Based on the statement, Helsinki Construction Supervision Services did not support a plan in which the work would be demolished in October.

“Since then, I haven’t heard anything on the subject. Yesterday I suddenly got a video of the work being unpacked, ”says Eriksson.

In the statement of the Art Museum, Kaivanto is described in the statement as the most important artists of his generation, whose environmental works of art cannot be afforded to lose.

See also Nyt.fi column | Middle-aged people should be banned from leaving some, liquor and home Kimmo Kaivanto ‘s environmental art work came to the yard in 1991.

Construction supervision area architect Hanna-Leena Rissanella however, there is good news for art lovers: the work is part of a new plan that has received a building permit.

“When the waterproofing of the yard is renewed, the surface structure of the yard will have to be dismantled. The work is currently in bit space, but it will be rebuilt in the same place, ”says Rissanen.

It was not practically possible to remove the parts as such, but a so-called laser cut has been taken from the work, on the basis of which it is possible to re-perform it in the same way. The reconstruction will be carried out jointly by the producer of the concrete parts and another artist.

This is also considered a viable option in the Helsinki Art Museum’s statement.

“The work is really valuable, and an important part of this building complex,” says Rissanen.