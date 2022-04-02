Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

City The construction machine milled a well-known work of art into pieces in Vallila, Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It was not possible to keep the work as original, but a new one will be built in its place.

Of the deceased artist Kimmo Kaivannon an environmental work of art in Vallila was demolished. Natura (Non Facit Saltus) The work was located in the courtyard of SOK’s Ässäkeskus, where renovations are underway.

The dismantling of the work of art came as a surprise to the representative of the Kimmo Kaivanto Foundation To Lauri Erikson. He has done a lot of work to preserve the work.

For example, at the request of the foundation, the Helsinki Art Museum Ham has issued a statement in which the preservation of the work was considered important. Based on the statement, Helsinki Construction Supervision Services did not support a plan in which the work would be demolished in October.

“Since then, I haven’t heard anything on the subject. Yesterday I suddenly got a video of the work being unpacked, ”says Eriksson.

In the statement of the Art Museum, Kaivanto is described in the statement as the most important artists of his generation, whose environmental works of art cannot be afforded to lose.

See also  Nyt.fi column | Middle-aged people should be banned from leaving some, liquor and home

Kimmo Kaivanto ‘s environmental art work came to the yard in 1991. Picture: Jussi Tiainen

Construction supervision area architect Hanna-Leena Rissanella however, there is good news for art lovers: the work is part of a new plan that has received a building permit.

“When the waterproofing of the yard is renewed, the surface structure of the yard will have to be dismantled. The work is currently in bit space, but it will be rebuilt in the same place, ”says Rissanen.

It was not practically possible to remove the parts as such, but a so-called laser cut has been taken from the work, on the basis of which it is possible to re-perform it in the same way. The reconstruction will be carried out jointly by the producer of the concrete parts and another artist.

This is also considered a viable option in the Helsinki Art Museum’s statement.

“The work is really valuable, and an important part of this building complex,” says Rissanen.

See also  Defense Forces The Defense Forces tested a ground robot that could become a combat assistant for Finnish soldiers in the 2030s

#City #construction #machine #milled #wellknown #work #art #pieces #Vallila #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Will PS5 be able to emulate PlayStation 3?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.