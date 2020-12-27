BVB seems to want to follow a now established pattern again to bring a young talent from England: Jayden Braaf, 18 years old, should come to the new season from Manchester City, it is said from England. Similarities to Jaden Sancho and Leroy Sané are already attested to the offensive player.
Jayden Braaf is causing some uproar at Manchester City right now. In the summer of 2018, the then 16-year-old from PSV Eindhoven’s youth came to the English club’s academy, where he made a name for himself remarkably quickly. Unsurprisingly, he made it into the U23 and Youth League selection early on.
The current turmoil stems from a possible and now even seemingly likely change, potentially even in winter. Borussia Dortmund is the most interested party. The Bundesliga team, who regularly do a very good job by signing up young talents, who then flourish through trust and working hours, help athletically and later be lucratively sold on, would take a familiar path: Jude Bellingham also came from England, Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (U19) even directly from City.
There are many indications that Braaf will now take a very similar, if not exactly the same path to BVB. The Daily Star reported of an already made decision by the Dutchman to leave the Citizens at the end of the current season to switch to Borussia. They wrote about a week and a half ago Manchester Evening News from the interest of several Bundesliga clubs, while a possible transfer fee of around nine million euros should be in the room. Also the Dutch portal Voetbalzone connects the youngster with BVB, among others, but also names Bayer Leverkusen, as well as RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach as clubs that are said to have dealt with him a year ago.
Another aspect unites the various reports about a possible Braaf switch to black and yellow: his playing style is very often compared to that of Sancho or Leroy Sané. His positions, primarily the two wings on the offensive, also contribute to this comparison. As was the case with Sancho, the now 18-year-old was and still is considered the greatest talent in the Skyblues’ youth education. His speed, the joy of dribbling, the associated agility and the self-confidence in his own game – all aspects that make him look like a medium-term successor to the Dortmund player, who in turn will receive many offers from top European football at the latest in summer and possibly change becomes.
There are two reasons why Braaf no longer wants to seek his fortune in Manchester. For one thing, he is said to be dissatisfied with his personal prospects. Under Pep Guardiola, he has not yet been able to make the step into professional training, although this was apparently communicated in the summer – which is said to have caused upset (via MEN). In the last five U23 games he was also not in the squad, although he was fit and ready to go. Therefore, he should actively deal with a farewell.
In addition, and that should not be underestimated, Dortmund of course offers a very good destination. It is also known in other countries that the club gives numerous young players great and numerous opportunities to develop. Not only in the U23, but regularly in league operations. The fact that there are now various positive examples of this ensures an extremely good reputation, in which other youngsters sense their chance of an attractive and successful springboard. Especially in the situation Braaf finds himself in, this creates a certain pull effect.
However, it has been reported that City would not just let the talent go. A possible transfer fee of eight to ten million euros should be in the room. In addition, the currently fifth in the Premier League would like to secure a buyback option if it is a permanent farewell and not just a loan.
