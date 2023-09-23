London (dpa)

Manchester City strengthened its lead in the English Premier League standings, after defeating its guest, Nottingham Forest, 2-0, in the sixth round of the competition.

The same round saw Luton and its guest Wolverhampton draw 1-1, and a goalless draw between Crystal Palace and its guest Fulham.

Manchester City took the lead through Phil Foden in the seventh minute, before Erling Haaland added the second goal in the 14th minute, and the match witnessed Manchester City midfielder Rodri being sent off in the 46th minute.

Manchester City raised its score to 18 points in first place, five points behind Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively (13 points).

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest’s balance froze at 7 points in tenth place.

In another match, Wolverhampton took the lead with a goal by Pedro Neto in the 50th minute, before Luton Town equalized through Clinton Morris from a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

The match witnessed Jan Riesner Bellegarde, the Wolverhampton player, being sent off in the 39th minute, and Wolverhampton raised its score to four points in fifteenth place, while Luton Town got its first point this season, occupying twentieth and last place.

A goalless draw prevailed over the match between Crystal Palace and its guest Fulham, raising the host team’s score to eight points in eighth place on goal difference from ninth-placed Fulham.