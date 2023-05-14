Liverpool (Reuters)

Ilkay Gundogan scored two amazing goals to lead Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over Everton, and took a new step towards retaining the English Premier League title.

Gendogan opened the scoring after brilliantly hitting a ball with his back to the goal in the 37th minute, then made the second goal for his colleague Erling Haaland two minutes later.

Gendogan finished the goals after the break with a free kick in six minutes.

Three rounds before the end, City, which won its 11th consecutive win, has 85 points, four points ahead of Arsenal.

Everton’s balance is frozen at 32 points and ranks 17th, one point behind Leeds United, who are in the relegation zone.