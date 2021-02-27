Manchester City beat the revelation West Ham 2-1 this Saturday in the first match of the 26th day of the English Premier League that they lead with an iron fist and signed their 20th consecutive victory counting all competitions, their 14th in the championship English.

Portuguese central Rúben Dias (minute 30) opened the scoring with a header from inside the area. West Ham drew through Michail Antonio shortly before the break (minute 43), but finally City took all three points thanks to a goal from their other center-back, John Stones, in the 68th minute.

«It was really difficult. After 10-15 minutes we realized that today we were not going to paint anything beautiful, ”said Pep Guardiola, City manager. «In the second half we were much better than in the first. We were lucky to get all three points. Mathematics matters at the end of the season ”, added the Catalan coach.

Since their 1-1 draw in West Bromwich’s visit to the Emirates on December 15, the ‘Citizens’ have counted all their matches by wins. That has allowed them not only to climb to the top of the table, but to take a comfortable lead over the next in the standings, their neighbor Manchester United, which is provisionally 13 points behind.

Pep Guardiola’s team put an end to a successful week in which, on Wednesday, they got their way to the Champions League quarterfinals on track thanks to their win (0-2) over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the first leg of the round of 16, and in which he has defeated the fourth of the Premier, a West Ham that is the great surprise of the season.

In this Saturday’s game, after the first thirty minutes without chances, Rúben Dias put his team ahead with a great header. The Portuguese center-back had stayed in the vicinity of the rival area after the ‘hammer’ defense cleared a corner. Belgian Kevin De Bruyne took the ball and put a cross from behind that the Portuguese finished inside the small area.

Despite going below, those led by David Moyes did not lose face to the game. The fruit of his faith was Antonio’s target. Czech Vladimir Coufal entered on the right side, gave in the area to Jesse Lingard who fired for Antonio to push it on goal. The Englishman had been about to equalize minutes before (39), when his kick from inside the ‘skyblue’ area brushed the right post of Ederson’s goal.

But midway through the second half, the Algerian Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the right side, faced the defenders inside the area and, when a gap was opened, he gave it back to Stones, who waited with his right foot ready to convert the 2 -1.

The City center-backs, key to the team being the least beaten in the competition (16 goals against), showed on this occasion that they can also occasionally collaborate in offensive work.