The resurgence of Manchester City is a fact. Pep Guardiola’s team gave a performance during their visit to the Ipswich Towen field with a blank ‘set’ showing a clear recovery of their hallmarks in the game they play. The painting citizens He is fueling well at the start of the second part of the season. In this Sunday’s match, he offered his most overwhelming version and completely eclipsed Kieran McKenna’s team.

The offensive engine room is once again perfectly oiled with De Bruyne who signed three assists and Foden who achieved a double. Both were outstanding. The start was not easy for the team. skybluesince the Portman Road team came out brave and wanted to carry the weight of the match. However, Kovacic began to break lines and City began to threaten Christian Walton’s goal.

Haaland missed a one-on-one with the local goalkeeper, but in the 27th minute the De Bruyne-Foden connection did its thing and the Englishman put the Mancunians ahead. From that moment on, the gale of Guardiola’s pupils was notorious. Three minutes later, Foden played short for Kovacic, who with a right hand made the score 0-2. The English playmaker appeared again in the 42nd minute to seal the 0-3 score.

The beating continued after the break, although at the start Ipswich had an opportunity to close the gap with a shot from Ben Johnson. However, City responded in the next play, in the 49th minute, and Jérémy Doku – who also had a brilliant game – extended the visitors’ lead.

The only thing left to do was join the party. killer of Manchester City, which this week extended its relationship with the Etihad Stadium entity until 2034. And so it did. Haaland scored the fifth in the 57th minute thanks to an assist from Doku. Finally, James McAtee closed the win with 20 minutes remaining.

The placid triumph of the team citizens It makes them climb to fourth position in the table, which allows them to return to the Champions zone after several days outside it. Of course, Pep Guardiola’s team is pending the result of Chelsea-Wolverhampton on Monday.

Manchester United, 1 – Brighton, 3

United still haven’t turned the corner



Manchester United returned to their old ways. Not even the arrival on the bench devil by Ruben Amorim has allowed the irregularity shown by those at Old Trafford to be reversed. The Mancunians were defeated in their fiefdom against Brighton and are now eleven points away from the European zone.

The visitors were superior and were able to take the lead in the early stages of the game. In fact, they finally achieved it in the sixth minute with a goal from Yankuba Miteh. United tried to react, but they were very thick in their offensive impact. Finally, they managed to equalize the clash from the penalty spot, which Bruno Fernandes converted in the 30th. Until the break there was dominance devilbut without materializing at times.

In the second, Brighton came out to dominate. The VAR annulled a goal in the 53rd minute, but Kaoru Mitoma made it 1-2 just seven minutes later. Onana, the Manchester United goalkeeper, had very notable interventions, but he once again condemned his team in the final stretch with a glaring error that made it 1-3. He was unable to catch a simple center from Ayari and Rutter took advantage of the gift in the 76th minute to seal the duel.

Nottingham Forest, 3 – Southampton, 2

Nottingham now equals Arsenal

Nottingham Forest continues to dream. The historic City Ground team achieved its thirteenth victory this season against bottom club Southampton. With this victory, the team led by Nuno Espirito Santo equals Arsenal in points and consolidates its third position in the table.

The three points got them back on track in the first half. Elliott Anderson put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute off a pass from Morgan Gibbs White. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the second goal before half an hour and, in the 41st minute, Chris Wood sealed the match at 3-0. After the break, Nuno’s team lowered the intensity and Southampton took advantage of it to close the gap, although it was insufficient to intimidate Nottingham. Jan Bednarek made it 3-1 in the 60th, and Paul Onuachu scored the visitors’ second in stoppage time.

Everton, 3 – Tottenham, 2

Everton reemerged at Goodison Park to further sink a Tottenham team that has sunk and is not bottoming out. Both teams faced the match with the urgency of adding points to move away from the bottom of the standings. The toffees They surprised the Spurs by going into halftime with a favorable lead of 3-0. David Moyes’ team, which had just added three defeats and three draws, took the lead thanks to a goal from Dominic Calvert in the 13th minute. Before reaching half an hour, Iliman Ndiaye scored the 2-0 and Archie Gray scored an own goal. goal the third for the locals in added time.

In the second half, Ange Postecoglou’s team improved but its image continued to be very poor. They have lost five of the last six games and tied the other game. Kulusevski (77) and Richarlison (92) made up a defeat that leaves the Londoners very shaken.