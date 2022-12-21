In Moscow, against the background of adverse weather conditions, anti-icing events were organized. This was announced on Wednesday, December 21, by the press service of the capital’s urban economy complex.

“There is freezing rain in the capital, which contributes to the formation of black ice. City services carry out anti-icing treatment of the roadway and sidewalks, ”the statement says. publications in the Telegram channel of the complex.

In addition, pedestrians were urged to move carefully along the streets of the city, and drivers of vehicles to strictly observe the speed limit and distance.

Earlier Wednesday, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Elena Volosyuk, warned of freezing rain in Moscow amid warming. According to her, the air temperature in the capital will gradually rise during the day to -2…-4 degrees and above.

A similar forecast was shared by the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Marina Makarova. She noted that by the evening in the capital and the region it will warm up to 0 degrees.

On December 19, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that by the end of the week a thaw would begin in Moscow with temperatures ranging from -3 to +3 degrees. He also urged local residents to be careful as snow, sleet and rain are expected in the region.