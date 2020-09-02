Manchester City is presented as the main threat that could disrupt Sevilla’s plans in their planning of the new season. The English team is following in the footsteps of Diego Carlos after the excellent season signed by the Brazilian central defender: his clause is 75 million euros, although the English club does not want to come close to those figures in any case. At the moment, there is caution in Nervión regarding a possible movement in the center of his rear.

Diego Carlos himself was asked about the question of a possible goodbye in an interview with Globoesporte and it was clear: “There are only rumors, nothing concrete. I already said that if he left it is to make the leap to a bigger club and Sevilla is a giant. “The City would represent a qualitative leap for Diego Carlos, who was the protagonist for his brilliant course and for the winning goal in the final of the Europa League.

Monchi handles different scenarios in case there is an express start in this position. He is aware that there are clubs with a high economic capacity to sign and the Sevilla sports director does not hesitate to envision possible solutions to this hypothetical problem. The City, for the moment, is testing the player and the possibility of bidding for him without reaching his termination clause.