London (AFP)

Manchester City continued its successful defense of its title as FA Cup champion, beating its guest Newcastle 2-0 to reach the semi-finals, with Portuguese Bernardo Silva scoring two goals in the 13th and 31st minutes.

Manchester City defeated its neighbor United 2-1 in the final of last season, which witnessed it achieving a treble by also winning the English Premier League and the European Champions League for the first time in its history.

City's playmaker, Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne, was absent due to suffering from a muscle injury that ruled him out of his country's friendly matches late this month. Also, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, who was injured during the summit match against Liverpool last Sunday in the league “1-1”, did not participate. He was replaced by German Stefan Ortega.

On the other hand, Newcastle missed its strikers Callum Wilson and Brazilian Julington due to injury.

Manchester City took revenge for its loss in the third round of the League Cup against Newcastle, 0-1, in late September at the latter’s stadium, “St James’ Park.”

“City” maintained its unbeaten record at “Etihad Stadium” in 39 consecutive matches in various competitions, specifically since December 2022.

City is still fighting on three fronts, as it is one point behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the local league, and has also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where it will play an anticipated confrontation against Spanish Real Madrid next month.

“City” was the better side in the first half, and succeeded in scoring two goals through Bernardo Silva, the first when he shot a ball that hit Newcastle’s giant defender Dan Byrne and fell over Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (13).

The second came with an almost identical scenario, when the Portuguese shot a sudden ball that hit the head of Dutch defender Steve Botman, deceiving Dubravka (31).

Newcastle's Swedish international striker Alexander Isak had a good opportunity to reduce the difference, but Ortega blocked his shot “on the fly” late in the first half.

City's top scorer, Norwegian Erling Haaland, almost added the third goal, but his creeping ball from the outskirts of the area passed next to the post (55).