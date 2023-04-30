London (Reuters)

Manchester City clinched the top of the English Premier League for the first time since February, and top scorer Erling Haaland reached a new record, during a 2-1 win over Fulham.

And Haaland needed only three minutes to equal a record, and score his 34th goal in the English Premier League, during his “amazing” first season in England, as the Norwegian striker successfully executed a penalty kick.

Haaland equaled the record for the number of goals in one season in the English Premier League, which is held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

Carlos Vinicius equalized for Fulham, the owner of the land, in the 15th minute, before City responded by creating more than one dangerous opportunity.

Jack Grealish hit a ball that bounced off the crossbar, before Julian Alvarez fired a massive shot from outside the penalty area past Bernd Leno.

“City” suffered some difficult moments in the second half, but in the end they came out with their eighth consecutive victory in the league, to take a big step towards retaining the title.

And the “City” balance became 76 points, one point behind Arsenal, who fell to second place, and “City” has one match postponed, and Fulham remained in tenth place.