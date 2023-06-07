Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Manchester City Football Club is organizing a free event open to its fans in the UAE to follow the UEFA Champions League final match.

The club invites its wide fans in the country to attend the event, which will be held at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, next Saturday evening, to encourage their favorite club when it plays the decisive match for the European title for the 2022-2023 season against Inter Milan.

The whistle at the start of the match sounds at 11:00 pm UAE time, to broadcast its events on the giant screen in the “Town Square” Piyas Mall, while the event witnesses the presence of the two official club mascots, Manchester and Moon Beam, and many fun entertainment activities, including football shows. , face painting, and many others, so that the event will be the best destination for watching the match and encouraging the club’s players, accompanied by its wide audience.

The family event opens its doors free of charge to the public, and the organizers invite attendees to pre-register to reserve the best site to follow the course of the upcoming confrontation, and the opportunity to reserve a seat on the VIP sofa, which provides the best site to follow the match, in addition to prizes that include shirts with commemorative signatures, and various gifts from the city. .