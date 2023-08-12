BURNLEY (Reuters) – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wasted no time in the opening of the new season in the English Premier League, and returned to his hobby of scoring by scoring two goals, so that the defending champion began his career with a 3-0 victory at the expense of promoted Burnley in the Premier League, at Turf Stadium. Moore. Haaland, who scored 36 goals last season in the Premier League, and 52 goals in total in all competitions for last season’s treble-winning City, put his side ahead after four minutes. An amazing finish by the Norwegian player in the 36th minute put City ahead by two goals, dominating the atmosphere of the match, but the only negative aspect of today’s meeting for City was the injury of Kevin De Bruyne, who forced him off the field in the first half. Rodri scored City’s third goal from close range after 75 minutes, in a difficult start for Burnley, who are back in the top flight and coached by former City captain Vincent Kompany. Adding to the tragedy of Burnley, substitute Anas Zarrouri was sent off in stoppage time, due to a violent intervention against Kyle Walker.