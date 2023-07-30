Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2023 – 8:20 am Share

Until April last year, Anderson Farias (PSD) was best known in São José dos Campos, in the Paraíba Valley, as a technical staff. Graduated in Public Management, he had already been municipal secretary of Administration, Transport and Governance. But the resignation of the then mayor, Felicio Ramuth (PSD), now vice-governor of the state, launched the current mayor in charge of one of the main cities in the interior of São Paulo, known for being a center of technology and, more recently, a toucan stronghold. .

In 2024, to remain in office, Farias must face his first major election as head of the ticket, and against former mayor Eduardo Cury (PSDB), for whom he worked between 2008 and 2012. The challenge, however, will be shared with two godparents: Ramuth, who will defend his administration at the polls, and the governor himself, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who, a native of Rio, chose São José dos Campos at the end of 2021 as his electoral domicile.

Trying to paste the image on Tarcísio and Ramuth is already part of Farias’s daily life, who gained a prominent role in institutional PSD advertisements. The mayor and vice-governor appear together in advertising that highlights the use of technology in municipal transport. “The State of São Paulo follows the same path, working for those most in need with innovation and efficiency”, says Ramuth alongside his former deputy.

weekly, the Estadão shows how the “warm up” is in the race for the main city halls of the State. The series began with São Paulo, the largest and richest city in the country, with a forecast budget of R$ 107.3 billion for next year.

KNOWN

The dispute in São José dos Campos may have yet another well-known name, but on the opposite side. Former mayor Carlinhos de Almeida (PT), who managed the city between 2013 and 2016, is mentioned in polls as an option in the left field. And the eventual return of the PT to the polls in São José already moves local politics.

At the beginning of last month, city councilors approved the opening of three Special Commissions of Inquiry (CEIs) to investigate possible irregularities committed during Almeida’s administration.

These are allegations related to the supply of school material, the accounts of the Municipal Server Pension Institute and general maintenance services in public buildings in the city. With the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PT has participated more in the political debate, with lives on the internet. O Estadão was unable to contact the former mayor.

OTHER NAMES

The list of pre-candidates for the mayoralty of São José dos Campo has, so far, other names, starting with that of state deputy Letícia Aguiar (PP), who tries to position herself as the representative of Bolsonarism in the city. A faithful militant, the parliamentarian repeats the motto of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when working, according to her, for God, Homeland, family and freedom.

Still in the right wing, Dr. Elton (PSC) and Shekespeare Carvalho (Republicans) have also made themselves available to their parties to run for mayor next year. Already in the opposition, PT Carlinhos de Almeida should join Professor Jessica Marques, from PSOL, and Vera Lúcia, from PSTU.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.