Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine, which protects against covid-19, will be available to all seniors over 60 from next Monday, 6th, in the city of São Paulo. The information was released by the municipal government on Thursday, the 2nd. For the vaccination of the new public, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) received 530,776 doses of the vaccine.

At the moment, the capital of São Paulo vaccinates elderly people over 70 years of age, as well as people over 12 who are immunocompromised, indigenous people, residents of long-stay institutions and workers in these places.

Pregnant women and puerperal women will also be able to take the bivalent vaccine from Monday. But for that, it is necessary that doses of the immunizer remain in the Basic Health Units (UBSs) at the end of the day. In order to receive protection, it is necessary for this public to live in the neighborhood of the postinho and register in advance in the unit, presenting a proof of address.

Until last Wednesday, the capital’s secretary of health had already applied 129,961 doses of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 in the city. Of the total, 123,932 were distributed to seniors over 70 years old, while the remaining 6,029 doses were distributed to other eligible audiences.

At the moment, people in the priority groups who have completed the basic scheme or who have already received one or two booster doses at least more than four months ago are being vaccinated.

Vaccination takes place from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, at UBSs and at Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs. On Saturdays, doses are distributed only at the integrated AMAs/UBSs, also from 7 am to 7 pm