Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 22:11

After an impressive heat throughout the week, the city of São Paulo had the coldest afternoon of the year this Saturday, the 26th. According to the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the São Paulo City Hall, the average temperature was 14, 8°C. Until then, the coldest afternoon had been that of May 31, with 16.3º C.

The lowest afternoon temperature in the city was recorded in Parelheiros, in the extreme south of the capital, with 12.7ºC.

Temperatures continued to decline slowly throughout the day and the minimum should reach 12°C by the end of the night. At 6 pm, the CGE weather stations recorded an average temperature of 12.3°C.

The fluctuation in temperature throughout the week represents a true test for the health of São Paulo residents. The city of São Paulo had the hottest day of winter on Wednesday, the 23rd. According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), the temperature of 32.3ºC was recorded at 3 pm, at the Santana lookout point, in the north zone. The hottest day this winter had been August 11, with 30.9ºC.

This atypical heat was replaced by the movement of a cold air mass of polar origin, which intensified this Saturday. The cold will continue for the next few days.

The latest atmospheric simulations indicate that the last week of August will be rainy and with temperatures below average. This Sunday, the 27th, the feeling of cold remains throughout the day, which should register a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of only 14°C.

The Municipal Civil Defense Coordination of São Paulo maintains the state of attention for low temperatures throughout the capital since 8:35 am on Friday, the 25th.