The state already has 6 deaths and 35,000 cases of the disease, according to a panel from the Government of São Paulo

The city of São Paulo recorded the first death of the year due to dengue. In total, there are 6 deaths from the disease in the State. O monitoring panel from the Government of São Paulo also confirms almost 35,000 cases.

To contain the spread of the disease, the city announced that, in addition to making drones available to map properties with possible dengue outbreaks, it will use insecticides on the devices to combat the larvae of the transmitting mosquito.

The dengue virus is transmitted by mosquito bites Aedes aegypti. The most common symptoms of dengue are fever, body aches and spots on the skin.

Treatment involves medication to combat symptoms. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen and aspirin should be avoided.

Vaccination against dengue should begin this month. The capital of São Paulo, however, will not be one of the 521 municipalities covered by immunization. In the State, 11 cities in Alto Tietê will receive the doses. The target audience for vaccination will be children aged 10 to 14.

